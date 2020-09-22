Turkish Medical Association ‘dangerous as coronavirus’ says Erdogan’s ultra-nationalist ally in row over infection figures

Turkish Medical Association ‘dangerous as coronavirus’ says Erdogan’s ultra-nationalist ally in row over infection figures
There's a consensus that the coronavirus outbreak is resurging in Turkey but the ruling politicians and doctors remain in open disagreement over how hard the pandemic has hit the country so far.
By bne IntelIiNews September 22, 2020

The ultra-nationalist party that serves as the junior coalition partner in Turkey’s Erdogan government has responded with vitriolic criticism to the Turkish Medical Association’s (TTB’s) repeated claims that the country’s official coronavirus (COVID-19) case figures do not correspond to reality.

The TTB was guilty of treachery and should be shut down, said Devlet Bahceli, who heads the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) that sustains the parliamentary majority of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“The Turkish Medical Association is as dangerous as coronavirus and is disseminating threats,” Bahceli also said in a tweet, adding: “The Medics Association which carries the word ‘Turkish’ in its name should immediately and without delay be shut down.”

Both doctors and politicians agree the coronavirus pandemic is resurging in Turkey, but the latest official coronavirus figures—with new cases running at around 1,600 per day and the average daily number of COVID-19 deaths, at around 60, up threefold on what was experienced between June and August—are widely scoffed at by medics on the ground.

“The numbers of just one city, or the numbers unveiled by just one or two medical chambers are almost equal to the [official] numbers for the whole country,” doctor Halis Yerlikaya on September 20 told Reuters at a hospital in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir.

“This process is not handled transparently,” added Yerlikaya, who is a member of the TTB central committee.

Black ribbons

Doctors across Turkey wore black ribbons this week to commemorate colleagues who have died from COVID-19. The ribbons are part of protests that include a social media campaign with a message for the government: “You can’t manage it; we are exhausted”.

“We have tried to convey the voice of our colleagues who caught COVID-19, who are fighting for their lives in hospitals… Therefore we kicked off these protests,” Yerlikaya said.

On September 21, the TTB released a report on the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic in Turkey.

Speaking at a press briefing, as cited by bianet, TTB chairman Sinan Adiyaman said: "In the last weeks, we have been losing one or several healthcare workers almost every day. We are afraid that this picture will get worse from autumn.”

He added: "Would there be this many patients and deaths in Turkey if the recommendations of the Turkish Medical Association were implemented and a constructive, open, equalitarian outbreak control coordination was maintained with us?”

‘Uncontrolled process’

Referring to the ending of Turkey’s selective lockdowns, the TTB report said: "The outbreak accelerated as a result of the uncontrolled process that we call 'reopening' and the government calls 'normalisation'. The outbreak that cannot be managed is tiring, exhausting and killing health workers and physicians!"

The report concluded: "We expect the Ministry of Health to urgently give a positive response to our demands that we conveyed to them.” These demands include regular PCR coronavirus tests for health workers and not making those who have a negative PCR test result, but nevertheless display clinical evidence of COVID-19, work.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca last week dismissed the association’s criticism of the official coronavirus data. He said earlier this week that he has repeatedly highlighted the threat posed by the growing numbers and has not played down the challenges facing hospitals.

“I say the situation is troublesome. I say the number of critical cases rose 100% compared to last month,” he told journalists at a press briefing. “I unveiled the number of deaths which is 4.5 times more than last month.

“But there is absolutely no mistake in the chart that we have released … in terms of the burden on healthcare.”

The country of around 83mn people has so far reported just over 300,000 cases of COVID-19, with more than 7,600 deaths.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

TURKEY INSIGHT: Moody’s warns of autumn peril

Disasters in the making

Foreign investors drop net $30mn of Borsa Istanbul shares

News

Guard’s engineering firm ‘offers to help relocate Tehran industries in plan to create new capital city’

Metropolis of 14mn seen as ‘bulging’ beyond reason and vulnerable to massive earthquake that would take unimaginable toll.

Health minster quits as coronavirus rampages through Czechia

Adam Vojtech stepped down and was swiftly replaced by epidemiologist Roman Prymula, who will have to tackle the deteriorating situation.

Hungarian PM openly endorses Donald Trump

Viktor Orban says he’s rooting for Trump’s reelection, views Hungary and Central Europe as defenders of conservative and Christian values pitted against the liberal West.

Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan

One case saw a $1.6mn payment from Turkmen trade ministry to a Scottish company for “confectioneries”. The money passed through Deutsche Bank in New York and arrived in a Latvian bank account.

Tikhanovskaya in Brussels to ask for help, but Cyprus vetoes EU proposed sanctions on Lukashenko

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was in Brussels on September 21 to lobby the EU for support in the people's fight to oust Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko, but was stymied by Cyprus vetoing the bill

Guard’s engineering firm ‘offers to help relocate Tehran industries in plan to create new capital city’
1 day ago
Health minster quits as coronavirus rampages through Czechia
1 day ago
Hungarian PM openly endorses Donald Trump
22 hours ago
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
1 day ago
Tikhanovskaya in Brussels to ask for help, but Cyprus vetoes EU proposed sanctions on Lukashenko
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    8 days ago
  2. Moody's downgrades 13 Turkish banks, outlooks kept at negative
    6 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Ukraine’s the Old Rotten System is alive and well
    5 days ago
  4. Lukashenko, Putin meet in Sochi, Russia grants $1.5bn bailout loan... and more?
    8 days ago
  5. Turkey’s first 'flying car' prototype completes short test flight
    5 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    19 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    22 days ago
  3. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    1 month ago
  4. Belarus is running out of cash
    27 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    8 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss