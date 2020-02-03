Turkey PMI suggests year started with industrial production growth running above 5%

Turkey PMI suggests year started with industrial production growth running above 5%
By bne IntelliNews February 3, 2020

The relationship between the latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data on Turkey’s manufacturing sector and official figures suggests industrial production growth in the country is running at above 5% y/y at the start of the year, according to survey compiler IHS Markit.

Those pushing for a fast rebound from Turkey’s recession-ailed 2019 may take heart from the assessment, though whether the global downturn will be extensive enough to hinder that strategy is yet to be ascertained.

“PMI data for January signalled that the Turkish manufacturing sector made a positive start to 2020. Renewed growth of new orders encouraged firms to accelerate the pace of output expansion, resulting in the need for additional staff,” Andrew Harker, associate director at IHS Markit, said.

The January PMI survey of Turkish manufacturing, compiled by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit, produced a headline PMI above the 50.0 no-change mark for the first time in 22 months. In the first month of the year, it rose to 51.3 from 49.5 in December. New orders returned to growth and renewed hiring was signalled.

‘Modest improvement’
The reading overall signalled a modest improvement in business conditions in the sector, IHS Markit said. It added: “Improving customer demand led new orders to return to expansion in January. The rate of growth was modest, but the most marked since March 2018. New export orders also increased, ending a five-month sequence of moderation. Renewed rises in new orders led manufacturers to expand production for the third month running.

“As was the case with new business, the increase in output was the fastest in just under two years. The sharper rise in production meant that firms were able to continue reducing their backlogs of work in spite of the increase in new orders. Some firms used inventories to help meet new business, resulting in the sharpest decrease in stocks of finished goods since July last year.”

The PMI survey also recorded a rise in manufacturing employment for the first time in three months. Panellists linked hiring to the need for additional resources to work on new projects as well as business expansion plans.

“Purchasing activity increased at a solid pace, and one that was the fastest since February 2018,” HIS Markit said. “Despite this, stocks of purchases continued to be scaled back as inputs were used in the production process. Input prices rose at the fastest pace in six months at the start of the year, with respondents mainly linking the increase to ongoing currency weakness. That said, the rate of inflation was still below the series average. A similar picture was evident with regards to output prices, which rose at a modest pace, albeit one that was the fastest since June last year.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Latvian GDP growth slows to just 1% y/y in Q4

Foreign investors increased their share of Russian Ministry of Finance ruble-denominated OFZ treasury bills to 31.9% in 2019

HSBC 'considering Turkey, Armenia exits'

Data

Latvian GDP growth slows to just 1% y/y in Q4

The result shows a considerable slowdown in Latvian economic growth versus the adjusted growth of 1.8% y/y in the third quarter. A slowdown in manufacturing dragged the economy down.

Polish economic growth eases to 4% in 2019

The breakdown of the data shows household consumption – the main driver of growth in recent years – weakened last year, as did investment. The figures also point to a sharp y/y deceleration of economic growth in the fourth quarter.

Real disposable income in Russia up by 0.8% in 2019, more hoped for 2020

Real disposable incomes in Russia increased by 0.8% in 2019, the growth accelerating from 0.1% seen in 2018 and beating the expectations of 0.1% of the Ministry of Economic Development, the latest data released by RosStat statistics agency shows.

Lithuanian retail sales ease growth rate to 3.7% y/y in December

Sales thus decelerated their growth rate in comparison to the 4.5% annual expansion in the eleventh month. Retail sales have been on an uninterrupted growth track since 2015.

Turkish lira deposit rates below official inflation

Average at local banks fell to 9.60%, lowest recorded in three years.

Latvian GDP growth slows to just 1% y/y in Q4
1 day ago
Polish economic growth eases to 4% in 2019
4 days ago
Real disposable income in Russia up by 0.8% in 2019, more hoped for 2020
5 days ago
Lithuanian retail sales ease growth rate to 3.7% y/y in December
6 days ago
Turkish lira deposit rates below official inflation
6 days ago

Most Read

  1. Who's who in the new Russian government
    9 days ago
  2. HSBC 'considering Turkey, Armenia exits'
    4 days ago
  3. Leaked Italian police report says cannabis cultivation in Albania jumped 1,200% in 2019
    6 days ago
  4. ING: Poland's growth slows sharply and the outlook is poor
    4 days ago
  5. Estonia’s Fermi Energia signs MoU on developing first nuclear reactor
    6 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    24 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    17 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    11 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss