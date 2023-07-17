Turkey introduces trillion lira extra budget as deficit breaks record

Turkey introduces trillion lira extra budget as deficit breaks record
Ahead of the May elections, giveaways included a minimum wage hike, though the value of the increase was quickly whittled away by renewed lira depreciation. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews July 17, 2023

Turkey’s parliament introduced an additional appropriation of Turkish lira (TRY) 1.1 trillion ($43bn) into the 2023 budget with an omnibus bill that took effect on July 15. The revenue forecast was hiked by the same amount as the country’s fiscal pressures mounted amid its economic crisis.

With the legislation, the government hiked salaries paid to 5mn public servants and payments to 16mn pensioners while sharp tax hikes were also delivered.

The bill also tripled the government’s net borrowing limit for 2023 to TRY 2 trillion from the previously set TRY 661bn.

For 2022, Turkey reported that its budget deficit declined by 31% y/y to TRY139bn, or 1% of GDP, from TRY202bn in 2021, or 3% of GDP.

For 1H23, Turkey reported a deficit of TRY 483bn versus a surplus of TRY 94bn a year ago. The TRY 220bn deficit reported for the month of June alone registered as an all-time high.

Turkey last week tripled petrol taxes as one of numerous moves made in an attempt at refilling state coffers. The Erdogan administration delivered some huge giveaways, including a month of free natural gas, in the run-up to May’s parliamentary and presidential elections. It now needs to recoup some of those funds, while it also faces the prospect of funding the reconstruction effort, costing up to $100bn, required following the devastating February earthquakes that took the lives of at least 50,000 people. 

Taxes on regular petrol were upped by around 200% to Turkish lira 7.53, with levies on diesel and a series of other petroleum products raised as well. The hike pushed up petrol prices at the pump by around 20%. 

Turkey also last week hiked the tax on consumer loans by 5pp to 15%; pushed up VAT rates on goods and services; and increased official document fees by 50%.

Turks were already under pressure from the latest severe bout of lira depreciation. It is down around 30% against the dollar in the year to date.

Official headline inflation declined to 38.2% in June from its October 2022 peak of 85.5%, but economists are anxious that the even weaker lira and the new taxes will send it back up.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Economic storm blows Erdogan westward

bneGREEN: Solar and wind to supply more than 33% of world power by 2030

Turkey hikes tax on consumer loans by 5pp to 15%

Data

Poland’s core inflation eases growth further to 11.1% y/y in June

Third successive fall in core inflation’s y/y growth rate after a growth series that lasted nearly two years.

Polish CPI growth eases to 11.5% y/y, pointing to an autumn rate cut

Annual inflation eased 1.5pp in comparison to May, reaching lowest reading since April last year.

Turkey hikes tax on consumer loans by 5pp to 15%

In monetary tightening, meanwhile, government may have decided to tighten grip by end of year prior to delivering new year relief ahead of local elections.

Automotive sector eases decline of Hungary’s industrial sector

Automotive production rose 10.5% year-on-year in May, while total industrial output fell 6.9%.

Czech inflation is in single digits for first time in a year and a half

Czech consumer prices increased by 9.7% year-on-year and by 0.3% month-on-month in June.

Poland’s core inflation eases growth further to 11.1% y/y in June
10 hours ago
Polish CPI growth eases to 11.5% y/y, pointing to an autumn rate cut
1 day ago
Turkey hikes tax on consumer loans by 5pp to 15%
1 day ago
Automotive sector eases decline of Hungary’s industrial sector
4 days ago
Czech inflation is in single digits for first time in a year and a half
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    1 day ago
  2. ING: World trade to see big shifts and weaker growth in 2023
    2 months ago
  3. KYIV BLOG: Ukraine left in limbo
    6 days ago
  4. MACRO ADVISORY: Russia’s economy posts the highest rate of expansion since early 2022
    6 days ago
  5. US Treasury starts spying on Russia’s neighbours for sanctions compliance
    6 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    1 month ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    26 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    28 days ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss