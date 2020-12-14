Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
LONG READ: Innocent lives wrecked by the Lukashenko maelstrom
VEB.RF joins forces with other EEU development banks
Russia finalises IT privilege scheme
The pandemic causes a spike in cyber-attacks on Russian companies
STOLYPIN: Corruption steals back into the Russian political agenda as Mishustin and Krasnov target the institutional profiteers
Ukraine's November inflation rose to 3.8%
FPRI BMB Ukraine: 450,000 Ukrainian migrant workers returned home due to pandemic
Ukraine's GDP slows down to 5.2% in 10M20
Ukraine’s banking sector continues recovery, but profits still lagging last year
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
Estonia’s Imepilt animation studio calls off IPO
Swedish startup Juni fuses with Lithuanian fintech community
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
Hungary's vehicle exports propel industrial output over pre-crisis level
Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
Poland and Hungary lift their blockade of EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund
Polish coal mining sector’s loss exceeds €830mn at end-October
Poland and Hungary close in on EU budget compromise
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Albanian interior minister resigns as police killing sparks violent protests
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
EU diplomats say no chance of Bulgaria removing veto for Skopje to start EU accession talks
IMF says downside risks to Albanian economy are increasing
Bosnia’s central bank backs reforms required by IMF
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Bosnia’s opposition ousts nationalist parties in major cities
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
Southeast Europe’s EU members to get biggest boost from next budget and recovery funds
Croatians urged to buy local Christmas trees as exports fail to take off
Central, Southeast Europe stock markets jump in anticipation of COVID-free future
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Moldova’s foreign policy reset
Russian establishment quick to congratulate Moldova's new president-elect
Montenegro’s new government places €750mn Eurobond
Montenegro elects Krivokapic-led government
Romania's exports in recovery mode during October
Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3
Romanian PM resigns to smooth formation of centre-right ruling coalition
Romania’s Liberals prepare to form next government despite coming second in general election
Rio Tinto reports maiden ore reserve at Jadar project in Serbia
Serbia to tighten restrictions further as coronavirus cases reach new peaks
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
Slovenian PM Jansa stands alongside Hungary and Poland in EU rule of law row
Coronacrisis to get worse before it gets better forecasts wiiw
Trump seen as hitting Turkey with “softball sanctions” over Russian missiles
ISTANBUL BLOG: One last favour
Turkish banks’ problem loan burden stands at 533bn lira finance minister tells MPs
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
No reaction from Kazakh elites as bombshell FT report says Nazarbayev’s son in law siphoned millions from pipeline scheme
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
AFC CAPITAL: Uzbekistan’s stock market re-rating has much further to run
Attack of the Debt Tsunami: global debt soars to a new all-time high
Download the pdf version
More...
Anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International (TI) has warned of the high risk of corruption in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) countries’ defence sectors that has increased as governments step up defence spending.
The Government Defence Integrity Index (GDI) compiled by TI for 15 countries in the region shows that more than half have a high risk of corruption in their defence and security sectors.
According to the report, region-wide issues including weak parliamentary oversight of defence institutions, secretive procurement processes and concerted efforts to reduce transparency and access to information raise the risk of corruption and poor governance.
The problem has worsened with the rising military spending in the region that includes several of the newer Nato members, concerned about the rising tensions between their near neighbour Russia and western powers. Countries in the region spent $104bn on defence and security in 2019, including $65bn spent by Russia.
“Whilst defence governance standards in Europe are some of the most robust globally, states in Central and Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, where a combination rising defence budgets and challenges to democratic institutions, are particularly vulnerable to setbacks to their recent progress in governance and development,” said the report.
Since Donald Trump was elected president of the US four years ago, Nato members have been under pressure to meet their commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defence. Among the region’s Nato members, between 2010 and 2019, Lithuania and Latvia increased military spending by 232% and 176% respectively, and Poland by 51%.
There is an even higher level of defence spending in Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have been locked into a usually frozen conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave for years until it erupted into full scale war this year. The two countries spend close to 4% of GDP on defence and are among the most militarised countries in the world.
The GDI scores each country across five key risk areas — financial, operational, personnel, political, and procurement — with a maximum score of 100.
The average score on TI’s GDI is just 48, but scores vary widely between countries. Azerbaijan’s score of just 15 — the worst in the region — places it in the ‘critical’ risk category, and it scores poorly across all five categories. Montenegro is also judged to be at ‘very high’ risk with a score of 32.
At the other end of the spectrum, Latvia scores 67, indicating a low risk of corruption due to high levels of transparency in defence procurement. It is the only one of the countries in the region to be classed as ‘low risk’.
Albania, Armenia, Hungary, Kosovo, Serbia and Ukraine are assessed as ‘high risk’, while Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, North Macedonia and Poland are ‘moderate risk’.
“Following major strides towards more robust defence governance in Central and Eastern Europe, many of these results should be a cause for concern. Corruption and weak governance in the defence and security sector is dangerous, divisive and wasteful,” commented Natalie Hogg, TI’s director of defence and security.
“While it is encouraging to see a handful of countries score well the overall picture for the region is one of high corruption risk, especially around defence procurement – an area responsible for huge swathes of public spending.”
Looking at specific areas, the report reveals that secret procurement accounted for as much as 70% of total procurement procedures in Poland, 51% in Georgia and 45% in Ukraine.
In otherwise relatively clean Lithuania, open competition accounted for as little as 0.5%, while at least 93% of defence procurement is conducted through restricted tenders and negotiated procedures.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request have been expired. Please,
try again.
Access recover request have been expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO