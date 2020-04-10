Tajik central bank cuts reserve requirements for local lenders

Tajik central bank cuts reserve requirements for local lenders
Dushanbe Railway Station. April is traditionally the month most Tajik migrants leave for work in Russia. This year, many are finding that the border has been sealed due to the pandemic.
By bne IntelIiNews April 10, 2020

Tajikistan’s central bank has cut reserve requirement rates for local lenders to free up additional liquidity in response to the global economic upheaval triggered by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Reserve requirement rates have been cut to 1%, down from 3%, for liabilities denominated in the Tajikistani somoni (TJS) and to 5%, down from 9%, for foreign currency liabilities until the end of 2020.

The national lender noted that the pandemic could place further pressure on the Tajik economy by disrupting foreign trade. The move will free up extra liquidity and make it available to local businesses, it noted. Tajikistan has closed its borders and reported zero coronavirus cases on its territory so far, though this might be due to a lack of testing capacity available in Central Asia’s poorest country. 

The ex-Soviet nation’s economy is heavily reliant on remittances sent home by Tajik migrants working abroad. The vast majority of them, numbering in the hundreds of thousands, work in Russia, where the economy has been harmed by falling oil prices, quarantines have left many migrants without sources of income and the shutdown of Russian borders will keep Tajiks from being able to enter the country. 

April main month to leave for Russia

April is seasonally the main month for Tajik migrants to leave their country to seek work in Russia. Now Tajiks find themselves stuck at home with their savings from last year depleting. Many are hoping that Russia will not extend the border lockdown after April 30, but the worsening pandemic situation there does not look favourable for Tajiks.

Groups of men are reportedly gathering in the “workers' market” in Tajik capital Dushanbe's Sultoni Kabir bazaar, where they wait for customers to hire them for temporary jobs.

During the first 11 months of 2019, Tajik labour immigrants working in Russia sent home $2.49bn, up by 7% from the same period in 2018. Tajik remittances from Russia fell by 8% y/y to $2.3bn in 2018, despite general Russian economic stabilisation. In 2017, remittances recovered from a decline to $1.9bn in 2016, which was caused by Russian economic difficulties.

Total remittances from labour migrants abroad account for over 75% of all incomes flowing to Tajikistan’s population. Remittances also account for around a third of GDP in Tajikistan, making the country one of the world's most remittance-dependent.

The World Bank has previously said that approximately 40% of Tajikistan's youth is unemployed. The only other employment opportunities available for most Tajiks apart from migrant work are concentrated in the country’s agricultural sector.

The Tajik central bank raised its refinancing rate to 12.75% in February, hiking it by 50bp. The regulator cut the rate by a total of 175 basis points to 12.25% during 2019.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s central bank closes deal to sell Sberbank to finance ministry

EBRD drops a COVID-19 dambuster on Russian sanctions

TURKEY INSIGHT: Might Erdogan do the unthinkable and go to the IMF?

News

Fitch affirms Uzbekistan at ‘BB-’ with stable outlook despite COVID-19 uncertainty

“Resilience … to the economic impact of the global health crisis reflects the sovereign's robust external and fiscal buffers, a diversified commodity export base and access to external official financing,” says rating agency.

IMF extends funding to help Western Balkans countries respond to coronavirus pandemic

Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia to receive financial assistance, while Bosnia clears final hurdle to securing €330mn loan as economies across the region are locked down to prevent spread of the virus.

OPEC+ cuts deep into global supply, but not deep enough

Interior minister offers to quit after virus lockdown farce brings chaos to Turkish cities

President doesn’t accept resignation. Curfew was announced late at night with two hours’ notice. Traffic backed up as people rushed to shops and to check on loved ones. Who was responsible for the sudden move is unclear.

Russia’s central bank closes deal to sell Sberbank to finance ministry

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) completed its deal to sell its 50% stake in retail banking giant Sberbank to the Ministry of Finance for a reported RUB2.14 trillion ($29.1bn) on April 10, the regulator announced in a statement.

Fitch affirms Uzbekistan at ‘BB-’ with stable outlook despite COVID-19 uncertainty
6 hours ago
IMF extends funding to help Western Balkans countries respond to coronavirus pandemic
12 hours ago
OPEC+ cuts deep into global supply, but not deep enough
1 day ago
Interior minister offers to quit after virus lockdown farce brings chaos to Turkish cities
13 hours ago
Russia’s central bank closes deal to sell Sberbank to finance ministry
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    7 days ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    22 days ago
  3. EBRD drops a COVID-19 dambuster on Russian sanctions
    3 days ago
  4. TURKEY INSIGHT: Central bank shows “unprecedented speed” in bond buying as foreigners’ share of domestic government paper falls below 7%
    7 days ago
  5. KYIV BLOG: Put Kolomoisky on all the international sanctions lists
    4 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    22 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    19 days ago
  3. Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus until April 13
    1 month ago
  4. Hungary adopts new measures to curb spread of coronavirus as first death reported
    28 days ago
  5. Underpopulated Croatian region offers €0.13 homes to woo workers
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss