State of emergency in Slovakia to be extended to year-end

By bne IntelliNews November 11, 2020

The Slovak government has decided to extend the state of emergency by 45 days from November 14 until the end of the year, due to the development of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the country, said Justice Minister Maria Kolikova after a meeting on November 11.

According to the former prime minister and leader of opposition party Smer-SD Robert Fico, the cabinet has presented no good reason to extend the state of emergency by another 45 days. 

Smer-SD is preparing a protest against the government on a state holiday commemorating the 1989 revolution on November 17. 

"[PM] Igor Matovic and his ministers are tripping over their own tongues by claiming how successful it was to test the entire country twice, but on the other hand saying that the situation is getting worse and that additional measures are necessary," said Fico at a press conference, quoted by the Slovak News Agency. 

On November 10, 2,058 people were positively diagnosed with the coronavirus; the total number of infections to date increased to 79,181.

Slovakia starts pilot phase of world's first mass testing programme

Slovakia has become the first country in the world to start the pilot stage of mass testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) in two of the most severely affected districts.  A total of 140,945 ... more

Slovak biotech company Axon Neuroscience announced positive pre-clinical results of coronavirus vaccine

Slovak clinical-stage biotech company Axon Neuroscience has reported positive pre-clinical results of its vaccine against the coronavirus (COVID-19), tested on mice with no adverse side effects, the ... more

Slovenia’s NLB reportedly selected to buy Serbia’s Komercijalna Banka

Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) is the selected buyer for Serbia’s second-largest bank Komercijalna Banka, the Serbian news outlet Blic reported on February 25 quoting unnamed ... more

