Slovak unemployment rate at its lowest level since 2020

By bne IntelliNews June 21, 2022

The Slovak unemployment rate stood at its lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, at 6.35% in May, according to data from the Labour, Social Affairs and the Family Centre. In month-on-month terms, unemployment went down by 0.19 percentage points (pp). Annually it fell by 1.57pp.

"I am optimistic about a year-lasting decline in the number of long-term unemployed, which is comparable to the population of [city] Prievidza. There's no district in Slovakia with an unemployment rate of over 20%. Meanwhile, the number of districts with an unemployment rate below 5% is still growing. While there were 16 such districts in April 2021, their current number is 36," said Labour Minister Milan Krajniak, as quoted by the Slovak News Agency.  

The number of job vacancies registered by Labour offices reached 82,157 in May, up by more than 4,000 compared to April. The highest number of vacancies were recorded in Bratislava region (31%), while the lowest was in Kosice region (4.59%).

