Slovak court says referendum on snap election would be unconstitutional

Slovak court says referendum on snap election would be unconstitutional
President Zuzana Caputova said that if MPs wanted a snap election they would have to change the constitution.
By bne IntelliNews July 8, 2021

The proposed referendum on a snap parliamentary election is not in line with the Slovak Constitution, ruled the Slovak Constitutional Court on July 7 following a request by President Zuzana Caputova. 

Caputova asked the Constitutional Court whether or not the referendum proposing to hold a snap election signed by more than 585,000 people, which was initiated by the opposition party Smer-SD and non-parliamentary parties Voice-SD and the Slovak National Party, is in accordance with the constitution. 

In case it was so, the president asked about the procedure the relevant constitutional authorities should follow after a valid referendum.

At the press conference on July 7, the president said that she would announce a referendum on an early election if the Slovak Parliament decided to amend the constitution, stressing that this could be one of the possible solutions.

The opposition parties that initiated the petition have attacked the verdict as well as the president's decision to refer the case to the Constitutional Court. Currently, Voice-SD has a strong lead in the opinion polls and the referendum would have given it a good chance of creating a new centre-left government. According to the chair of Voice-SD party, former premier Peter Pellegrini, the court deprived voters of their constitutional right. 

"The decision of the Constitutional Court on the referendum is a hard slap in the face for people who have been deprived of the opportunity to have one of their basic democratic rights fulfilled. The decision of the Constitutional Court is a formal and legal verdict, which we must respect but which lacks a democratic spirit and it carries a dangerous precedent for the future," he said, quoted by the Slovak News Agency (TASR), calling for those who signed the referendum to express dissatisfaction with the decision.

The chair of the senior government coalition party OLaNO, ex-Prime Minister and current Finance Minister Igor Matovic condemned Caputova´s decision to ask the court for its statement, robbing Slovaks of their right to express their opinion. 

"I'm not in favour of an early election, but I'm deeply convinced that opposition voters have the right to a referendum on this issue, regardless of whether we like it or not," wrote Matovic.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CEE regional sentiment up again in June but analysts warn of price pressures

Under half of emerging Europe economies to achieve full recovery in 2021

Slovakia’s flying car makes history

News

Hungary under 'concerted attack' over LGBTQ legislation at European Parliament

EC President Ursula Von der Leyen demands that Hungary amend its paedophilia law or it will face legal action.

Russia's personal bankruptcies double in 1H21 as moratorium runs out

As the moratorium on personal bankruptcies that was introduced at the peak of the COVID pandemic expired, the number of personal bankruptcies in Russia more than doubled in 1H21

Belarus sentences presidential candidate Babariko to 14 years in jail

A Belarusian court sentenced presidential candidate Viktor Babariko to 14 years in jail on what are widely seen as politically motivated embezzlement charges.

Huge secret bonuses paid to top Naftogaz executives exposed

When Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev was fired in April he pocketed $12.7mn in bonuses as part of his contract, the Kyiv Post reported in an investigation into pay and bonuses at the state-owned gas company on June 6.

Erdogan boasts of abduction of Turkish-born Kyrgyz educator Orhon Inandi

Turkish president says 100 individuals with links to the Gulen movement have been abducted and brought to Turkey.

Hungary under 'concerted attack' over LGBTQ legislation at European Parliament
3 hours ago
Russia's personal bankruptcies double in 1H21 as moratorium runs out
3 hours ago
Belarus sentences presidential candidate Babariko to 14 years in jail
1 day ago
Huge secret bonuses paid to top Naftogaz executives exposed
1 day ago
Erdogan boasts of abduction of Turkish-born Kyrgyz educator Orhon Inandi
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    3 days ago
  2. Montenegro aims to become EU member in 2024
    8 days ago
  3. CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: The new khan of Mongolia
    7 days ago
  4. Taliban sweep through northern Afghanistan, forcing government troops to flee across border to Tajikistan
    3 days ago
  5. Poland kicks off COVID-19 vaccination lottery
    6 days ago
  1. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    9 days ago
  2. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    24 days ago
  3. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    22 days ago
  4. Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes
    3 months ago
  5. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss