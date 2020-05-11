Serbia's central bank sets minimum capital buffer for systematically important banks

Serbia's central bank said it has set minimum capital requirements for systemically important banks that will be required as of June 30.
The central bank has defined nine of the commercial banks in the country as systematically important. They must maintain an additional Tier 1 capital ratio at above 1% or 2%, depending on their importance.
Three banks – Banca Intesa, UniCredit Serbia and Komercijalna banka – have been defined as the most important and will have to maintain a minimum additional Tier 1 ratio of 2%.
Six other banks, OTP Bank, Raiffeisen Serbia, Erste Bank Novi Sad, Banka Postanska Stedionica, AIK Banka and Vojvodjanska Banka, must maintain an additional Tier 1 ratio of above 1%.
