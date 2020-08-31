Serbia posts strong GDP fall of 6.4% in 2Q20 amid coronacrisis

Serbia posts strong GDP fall of 6.4% in 2Q20 amid coronacrisis
By bne IntelliNews August 31, 2020

Serbia's economy contracted by a real 6.4% y/y in the second quarter of 2020, reversing a real 5.1% annual hike in the previous three months, according to non-seasonally adjusted data released by the statistics office on August 31.

A sharp fall was anticipated as in mid-March the country was hit by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and imposed tough restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, which hit the economy badly.

However, Raiffeisen analysts said in a note that the figures were worse than expected. "[Government's] stimuli programme (€5.1bn) helped avoiding deeper fall amid the economy lockdown with state consumption (+8.9%). Other categories were in red, especially exports (-20.7%) and imports (-19.3%)," a note from Raiffeisen said on September 1. 

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Serbia’s GDP is expected to decline by around 3.5% in 2020, though some forecasters say there is a chance the economy could achieve a small growth this year. 

According to seasonally adjusted GDP data, Serbia's GDP decreased by 9.2% q/q in the second quarter of 2020.

The sharpest annual decline was registered in the recreation and culture sector (-32%), followed by the science and innovation sector (-20.6%) and the wholesale and retail trade sector (-16.7%).

The biggest annual growth was registered in the sector of social care, education and health, 7.1%, followed by the IT sector (5.4%) ant the financial sector (3.8%), according to non-seasonally adjusted data.

Household final consumption decreased 8% y/y; general government final consumption was 8.9% higher.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Serbia slaps down Republika Srpska's secessionist aspirations

Serbian Orthodox Church convoy heads to Montenegro in protest against new law on religions

Serbia regains 58% of lost Kosovo market share after punitive taxes lifted

Data

Russian EconMin said to improve 2020 outlook

The revised fiscal outlook prepared by Russia's Ministry of Economic Development for September might include a notable upward revision of GDP forecasts from the previous 5% recession to a 3.9% recession expected in 2020.

Slovenia’s GDP contracted 13% y/y in 2Q20 experiencing the full effect of the crisis

The IMF projects Slovenia's economy to contract by 8% in the full year 2020 due to the pandemic.

Polish GDP contraction confirmed at -7.9% y/y in Q2

The outlook is for a mild recession compared to fellow EU members but it is clouded by uncertainty regarding how the pandemic will unfold in the colder months.

Lithuanians saving more, borrowing less

Deposits of Lithuanian residents continued to grow at a rapid pace in July, while loans to residents decreased.

FPRI BMB Russia: government has no idea how many companies it owns

The Russian government has no idea how many state-owned enterprises (SOEs) there are, a new report from the Audit Chamber argues.

Russian EconMin said to improve 2020 outlook
12 hours ago
Slovenia’s GDP contracted 13% y/y in 2Q20 experiencing the full effect of the crisis
19 hours ago
Polish GDP contraction confirmed at -7.9% y/y in Q2
22 hours ago
Lithuanians saving more, borrowing less
3 days ago
FPRI BMB Russia: government has no idea how many companies it owns
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Belarus is running out of cash
    5 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    1 day ago
  3. MINSK BLOG: Artem Shraibman asks: What kind of dialogue can save Belarus?
    7 days ago
  4. Serbia slaps down Republika Srpska's secessionist aspirations
    5 days ago
  5. TURKEY INSIGHT: Has Erdogan reached the limits of siphoning hard currency from local banks?
    1 day ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    16 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    16 days ago
  3. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    26 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    15 days ago
  5. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss