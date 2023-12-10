Serbia joins CERN's global computing grid
Under the agreement, Serbia's State Data Centre in Kragujevac will become a central hub for storing, processing and analysing scientific data generated by the Large Hadron Collider at CERN. / srbija.gov.rs
By bne IntelliNews
December 10, 2023
Serbia signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) on December 9 focusing on collaboration in the implementation and operation of the Global Large Hadron Collider (LHC) Computing Grid at the State Data Centre in Kragujevac.
The signing of this MoU is a historic moment for Serbia as it officially becomes part of CERN's Global Computing Grid. The State Data Centre in Kragujevac will become a central hub for storing, processing and analysing scientific data generated by the LHC at CERN, according to Minister of Innovation and Telecommunications Mihailo Jovanovic.
Serbia is now among seven European countries and the 10th country globally to be integrated into the Global LHC Computing Grid.
Jovanovic highlighted that this collaboration presents a unique opportunity for the development and specialisation of Serbian experts within the scientific community.
These professionals will work with data from nuclear research, fostering collaboration with approximately 5,500 scientists across 240 institutes in 54 countries worldwide.
Jovanovic pointed out that the State Data Centre holds a Class 4 certificate, meeting the highest standards according to the EN50600 standard for equipment and data storage.
Minister of Science, Technological Development and Innovation Jelena Begovic expressed enthusiasm about Serbia becoming one of the few countries involved in storing and processing data from global experiments featuring the world's leading scientists.
The State Data Centre is expected to evolve into a Tier-1 centre for CERN, expanding its capacities for storing, processing and analysing data generated during CERN experiments.
Begovic emphasised that Serbian IT experts, in addition to direct involvement in the research process, will acquire new knowledge related to managing complex information systems.
Enrica Porkari, head of the Information Technology Department at CERN, acknowledged the significant strides taken since Serbia joined CERN in 2019, strengthening partnerships between Serbian scientists and engineers and CERN.
Tech
Lately, Russian businesses have been actively adopting solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), while the government is also incentivising the use of these technologies.
Engaged in sweeping transformations since the death of dictator Islam Karimov just seven years ago, Uzbekistan is seeing first results in the investment they’ve made to boost their IT sector.
The quality of the internet has been severely compromised by restrictions placed on the market.
Activists were openly critical of Serbia’s government, which NGOs say has a track record of deploying spyware and other digital surveillance tools.
Officials say that it will make government spending more transparent.
SELECT `n`.`nid` AS `id`, `n`.`title`, 'bne IntelliNews' AS authors, 'bne IntelliNews' AS bylines, `wc`.`field_website_callout_value` AS `summary`, `smc`.`field_social_media_callout_value` AS `social`, `pd`.`published_at` AS `date`, `p`.`field_publication__tid` AS `publication_id`, `fm`.`uri` AS `image`, `fspcaption`.`field_story_photo_caption_value` AS `image_credit`, `fspcredit`.`field_story_photo_credit_value` AS `image_author`, `ws`.`field_website_sections_tid` AS `section_id`, `fdfs`.`field_subject_tid` AS `subject_id`, `db`.`body_value` AS `body`, `fm2`.`uri` AS `pdf`, `et`.`field_enable_tracking_value` AS `tracking`, `ht`.`field_head_tags_value` AS `headTags`, `bt`.`field_body_tags_value` AS `bodyTags` FROM `node` AS `n`
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_callout` AS `wc` ON wc.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_social_media_callout` AS `smc` ON smc.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `publication_date` AS `pd` ON pd.nid = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_publication_` AS `p` ON p.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_picture` AS `sp` ON sp.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm` ON fm.fid = sp.field_story_picture_fid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_caption` AS `fspcaption` ON fspcaption.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_credit` AS `fspcredit` ON fspcredit.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `workflow_node` AS `wn` ON wn.nid = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_sections` AS `ws` ON ws.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_subject` AS `fdfs` ON fdfs.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_body` AS `db` ON db.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_file` AS `ff` ON ff.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm2` ON fm2.fid = ff.field_file_fid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_enable_tracking` AS `et` ON et.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_head_tags` AS `ht` ON ht.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_body_tags` AS `bt` ON bt.entity_id = n.nid WHERE (n.status = 1) AND (n.type = 'article') AND (n.nid = 304939) AND (wn.sid= 3) AND (p.field_publication__tid IN (2465,2851,3184,3159,3266,3264,3270,3265,3267,3268,3269,3171,3168,3185,3170,1346,1345,3180,3175,3254,3249,1207,1208,3181,3231,3177,3186,3178,1003,3187,2975,3204,3198,3188,3202,3196,3250,3189,3160,3161,3312,3313,3173,3314,3315,3167,3259,3257,3263,3258,3260,3261,3262,3174,3316,3165,3192,3163,3282,3190,2811,3256,3317,3162,3318,3191,3297,3182,3179,3166,3319,3376,3320,3172,3255,3169,1008,3203,3197,3321,3252,3164,1307,3322,3183,3220,3176,3201,3323,1327,1020,1006,1009,1013,1014,1018,1005,1328,1010,1011,1002,1012,1311,1330,1017,1016,1019,1004,1001,1334,1335,1336,1015,1337,1338,1339,1340,1341,2496,2501,2517,2529,2506,2505,2524,2513,2526,2537,2489,2490,2520,2536,2488,2532,2500,2515,2503,2493,2527,2523,2510,2525,2498,2499,2528,2507,2487,2511,2521,2502,2491,2519,2497,2492,2514,2495,2509,2512,1629,3358)) LIMIT 1