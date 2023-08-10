Senior Bulgarian MP quits politics after calling rape victims ‘whores’

Former Bulgarian parliament speaker Vezhdi Rashidov stepped down as an MP on August 9 after his derogatory comments about victims of sexual abuse were picked up on a microphone in Parliament.

Rashidov made the comments during a debate on amendments to the Protection Against Domestic Violence Act, which followed mass protests over the judicial system's failings towards victims of domestic violence and violence against women.

Apparently unaware of an active microphone nearby, Rashidov commented during the intermission: “We have laws in place already. What are we yapping our mouths for? All the whores woke up to remember that they were raped 15 years ago.”

He continued: “Like with that American director who was made a monkey out of” – an apparent reference to disgraced director Harvey Weinstein, who faced dozens accusations of rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse and was given a lengthy prison sentence.

Rashidov, a former culture minister, initially resigned from his role as the head of the parliamentary committee responsible for culture and media, as well as his membership in the executive arm of the ruling Gerb Party.

“I apologise for the words I spoke today during the break of the plenary session. I realise that the language I used is unacceptable, especially in the current debate and moment. Once again I apologise to the entire Bulgarian society and all the victims of violence,” Rashidov said on August 7.

However, as the backlash against his comments continued – with calls for his resignation at nationwide protests against domestic violence on August 8 – and he has now stepped down as an MP, resigned from Gerb and announced his full withdrawal from politics.

Recent weeks have seen an elevated focus on domestic violence in Bulgaria due to several high-profile cases receiving extensive media attention.

It was these instances that prompted the adoption of amendments to the Protection Against Domestic Violence Act on August 7.

Bulgaria is not the only country in Southeast Europe where violence against women has become a mobilising force. As well as the recent demonstrations in Bulgaria, there has been a series of protests across the Southeast Europe region sparked by violent attacks on women, with participants urging the authorities to do more to tackle violence against women and femicides.

As well as challenging cultural norms that fail to take violence against women sufficiently seriously, there has also been strong criticism from protesters against official corruption and the inadequacies of the local justice systems.