Russian startup to bioprint KFC chicken nuggets

3D Bioprinting Solutions, a resident of the Skolkovo Foundation Biomedical Cluster, recently agreed to collaborate with KFC in developing an innovative technology aimed at making chicken using a 3D bio-printer, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

The two sides came up with the idea as a means to tap into the healthy lifestyle trend, which includes healthy eating, and to meet demand for meat alternatives and for foods that are produced in an eco-friendly way.

The result is lab-produced chicken nuggets that look and taste as similar as possible to the original KFC version but are more eco-friendly than meat produced using traditional means.

According to a joint statement from both companies, the partnership aims to have a product that is ready for testing by autumn 2020.