Russian oil major Rosneft gets closer to gas exports

Russian oil major Rosneft gets closer to gas exports
Russia's Gazprom has jealously guarded its gas export monopoly for decades, but now EU regulations means that the Kremlin may be forced to allow allow Rosneft to export gas to Europe in order to be able to use the full capacity of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that might create some price competition
By bne IntelliNews September 15, 2021

The Russian Ministry of Energy will report to the government on potentially allowing state oil giant Rosneft access to gas exports "in the coming days", according to Interfax quoting Vice-Prime Minister curating the energy sector Alexander Novak.

As covered in detailed by bne IntelliNews, most recently Russia’s most influential oilman, Igor Sechin, head of Rosneft, has renewed his push to allow the company to export gas by pipeline, in spite of Gazprom’s monopoly over these supplies.

"Rosneft’s long-running attempts to break Gazprom’s export monopoly may finally bear fruit, with the launch of Nord Stream 2 and record-high European gas prices providing the impetus required to change long-standing policy," BCS Global Markets commented on September 15.

The analysts see the potential policy change as more negative for Gazprom than positive for Ronseft, while maintaining a Buy call for shares of both companies.

Senior BCS GM oil & gas analyst Ronald Smith reminds that all previous attempts by Rosneft to access pipeline gas exports have been successfully rebuffed in the halls of government by Gazprom. 

"However, pre-announcing the report may be a hint that Rosneft might meet with success in its latest attempts," the BCS GM analyst believes, attributing the shift to the simultaneous launch of Nord Stream 2 and record-high gas prices in Europe.

While Rosneft’s oil business is huge, an additional 10bn cubic metres of exports as it’s requesting would move the needle only relatively modestly for either company. However, BCS GM still expects strong resistance from Gazprom not to allow other players other than Rosneft to follow. 

Consensus expectation for EBITDA for Rosneft for 2021 is $30bn, BCS GM reminds, and calculates that exporting 10 bcm in the course of a full year at a gas price of $400 per 1,000 cubic metres would make $4bn in revenues, which would net to $2bn given pipeline tariffs and others costs. 

"Gazprom’s EBITDA for 2021 and 2022 will likely exceed $40bn each year, so on the face of it, the above value transfer would be of smaller importance for it. However, the issue for Gazprom is not so much the potential loss of 10 bcm or 5% of our long-term assumption of 200 bcm year of European exports. Rather, it is the potential impact on overall pricing as a result of Russian gas-on-gas competition in European gas markets," Smith writes.

Sechin and his company have long coveted Gazprom’s role as Europe’s biggest gas supplier. But despite years of lobbying efforts, he has failed to convince the government to liberalise pipe gas exports. Moscow feared that doing so would mean Russian gas competing with Russian gas in foreign markets, potentially driving down revenues.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

US lawmakers make last ditch effort to kill off the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

bneGREEN: Global coal plans collapse by 76%

Azerbaijan starts charging Iranian trucks supplying Armenia

News

US lawmakers make last ditch effort to kill off the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

US lawmakers made a last ditch effort to kill off Russia’s recently completed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is now completed but not yet in operation, on September 14.

Tens of millions of wealth fund dollars have ‘flowed to corporation linked to relative of Uzbekistan’s Mirziyoyev’

Media investigation raises curtain on Orient Group, founded by brother of president's son in-law.

Azerbaijan detains Iranian truck drivers as ‘land corridors’ dispute with Armenia worsens

Tactic may be designed to up pressure on Yerevan to permit a route that would enable Azerbaijanis to reach their Nakhchivan exclave via Armenian territory.

Russia’s Communist Party to get a Navalny smart voting bump in the Duma elections

Russia’s Communist Party of the Russian Federation is likely to get a big bump in this weekend's Duma election after opposition activists Team Navalny threw its weight behind most of its candidates as part of its “smart voting” strategy.

Merkel says EU should “keep its word” in relations with accession candidates

After EU accession progress was blocked by Bulgaria, Albanian PM Edi Rama tells German chancellor Western Balkans are “held hostage” by nationalism in EU countries.

US lawmakers make last ditch effort to kill off the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
33 minutes ago
Tens of millions of wealth fund dollars have ‘flowed to corporation linked to relative of Uzbekistan’s Mirziyoyev’
5 hours ago
Azerbaijan detains Iranian truck drivers as ‘land corridors’ dispute with Armenia worsens
7 hours ago
Russia’s Communist Party to get a Navalny smart voting bump in the Duma elections
16 hours ago
Merkel says EU should “keep its word” in relations with accession candidates
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    1 day ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    8 days ago
  3. Azerbaijan-Russia relations sour over Karabakh disagreements
    6 days ago
  4. As Georgia rebuffs the West, investors reconsider
    6 days ago
  5. E-commerce in Russia is booming, but the race has only just begun
    7 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    8 days ago
  3. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    30 days ago
  4. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    17 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss