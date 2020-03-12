Russian air carriers show no major impact from coronavirus in February

Russian air carriers show no major impact from coronavirus in February
There was no significant impact on Russia's aviation business from the pandemic in February. Aeroflot saw passengers carried down 4% y/y but up 32% for its budget carrier Pobeda.
By bne IntelliNews March 12, 2020

Preliminary aviation industry statistics for February released by Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transportation show no major impact on passenger numbers due to the coronavirus.

The number of passengers carried decreased by 4% y/y for the flagship national Aeroflot airline and 13% for its subsidiary Rossiya, but increased by 32% for Aeroflot's fastest growing lowcost subsidiary Pobeda.

"These numbers do not indicate a substantial change in the y/y dynamics versus January. Overall, the market grew 6.5% y/y in terms of passengers carried," Sberbank CIB noted on March 11.

However, ”the major impact of the virus will clearly appear in the upcoming months. Aeroflot and other airlines have started to decrease the frequency of flights and have suspended flights to certain destinations as the coronavirus outbreak has spread," Sberbank warns.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, Russian tourism operators has already suffered a RUB27bn ($406mn) loss due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

On March 11 the World Health Organisation officially declared coronavirus to be a pandemic after the illness has spread to 114 countries.

Italy this week closed all retail outlets other than food shops and pharmacies. Most Central European have closed schools and universities, except Germany. And the US cancelled all flights to Europe for 30 days, with the exception of those with the UK.

"We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on March 11. "We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear." 

There are 118,000 cases, more than 4,000 deaths, the agency said, and the virus has found a foothold on every continent except for Antarctica.

"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time," Ghebreyesus said.

The last pandemic reported in the world was the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009, which killed hundreds of thousands globally.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Wave of buybacks in Russian blue chips follows drop in market

Crunching the numbers: Russia is ready for prolonged oil shock

Russia's Duma passes a law to reset Putin’s presidential term clock to zero

News

Wave of buybacks in Russian blue chips follows drop in market

The head and the largest shareholder of Russian gas major Novatek, Leonid Mikhelson (24.76%), bought $7mn worth of company's shares in London and RUB150mn ($2.03mn) in Moscow on the week of March 9, Vedomosti daily reported citing the information disclosed by the company. The daily estimated that the free float of the company declined to 21% as a result of the deal.

Iran goes to IMF for first time since 1960s and scraps new year events in face of pandemic

Central bank requests $5bn in emergency funding. Islamic Republic has world's third worst outbreak of coronavirus. Its economy, already hobbled by US sanctions, faces another body blow.

US surgeon casts doubt on testing kits behind Turkey’s ‘one coronavirus case’ claim

All hospitals nationwide send samples to centralised testing facility in Ankara. Lack of identified infections “provoked suspicion” because there is no way to challenge the result, doctor and academic says.

Zagreb stock exchange ordered to halt trading after main index slumps

The CROBEX dropped by over 10% shortly after trading opened, with the biggest fall in value reported by Arena Hospitality Group as the coronavirus crisis hits Croatia's large tourism sector.

Ukraine's new cabinet offers voluntary tariff cuts for renewables, but ready to go to court in disputes

Ukraine’s new cabinet shocked investors by threatening to cut generous “green tariff” arrangements retroactively for renewable energy developers. This may prompt a raft of lawsuits from irate investors.

Wave of buybacks in Russian blue chips follows drop in market
1 hour ago
Iran goes to IMF for first time since 1960s and scraps new year events in face of pandemic
14 hours ago
US surgeon casts doubt on testing kits behind Turkey’s ‘one coronavirus case’ claim
9 hours ago
Zagreb stock exchange ordered to halt trading after main index slumps
10 hours ago
Ukraine's new cabinet offers voluntary tariff cuts for renewables, but ready to go to court in disputes
19 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    5 days ago
  2. MACRO ADVISOR: Oil War: Who will blink first?
    4 days ago
  3. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    9 days ago
  4. ISTANBUL BLOG: If you believe in the Erdogan Republic’s coronavirus free status, honk your horn
    2 days ago
  5. Polish schools and public facilities in lockdown as government steps up efforts to contain coronavirus epidemic
    1 day ago
  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    5 days ago
  2. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    25 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    21 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    9 days ago
  5. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    23 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss