Russia to back €1.5bn investment in two gas-fired power plants in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska

Russia to back €1.5bn investment in two gas-fired power plants in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia June 22, 2022

Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska and Russia will jointly build two gas-fired power plants in the Serb-dominated entity through investments worth a combined €1.5bn, said Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of the country’s tripartite presidency.

Dodik is one of the most loyal allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the region, and has blocked efforts by other Bosnian leaders to impose sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. He announced the planned investment shortly after a trip to Russia for the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where he met with the Russian president and voiced strong support for Moscow. 

Each of the power plants will have a 600-MW capacity that would secure the energy stability of the entity, Dodik said in an interview for ATV news channel.

Republika Srpska would be a minority shareholder in the joint projects and would have the task of carrying out the necessary procedures, while Russia would fund and build the plants.

One of the power plants should be built in Banja Luka, the regional centre of Republika Srpska, while the other will be built near Prijedor.

“This is green energy, these are renewable energy [sources], it does not cause pollution,” Dodik said. He added the two plants would provide the entity energy security.

However, in order to carry out these projects, Republika Srpska needs authorise to the construction of a gas link with Russia, Dodik said. To fulfil this, Republika Srpska needs the co-operation of Bosnia’s other autonomous entity – the Muslim-Croat Federation.

Meanwhile, Republika Srpska’s Gas-res has signed an agreement with Serbian Srbija Gas on the construction of a pipeline that would supply Republika Srpska with Russian natural gas via Serbia.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Albania and North Macedonia remain stuck in EU accession process

Warnings of more political instability if Bosnia fails to secure EU candidate status

EU neighbours push for Bosnia to get candidate status

News

Bulgaria’s parliament approves French compromise to lift veto on opening of North Macedonia’s EU talks

North Macedonia has already rejected the French EU Presidency's compromise plan because it foregrounds Bulgaria's complaints about its neighbour.

White House doubles number of long-range rocket launchers sent to Ukraine in fresh aid package

The US has unveiled a new package of military aid for Ukraine, worth $450mn. It includes artillery ammunition, patrol boats, tactical vehicles, machine guns and four new long-range rocket launchers.

Ukraine and Moldova granted EU candidate status in face of Russian aggression

Ukraine and Moldova have been granted official candidate status, with the same promise to Georgia once it has addressed its "outstanding priorities".

Albania and North Macedonia remain stuck in EU accession process

Longtime candidate countries North Macedonia and Albania are still unable to begin accession talks because of a Bulgarian veto, while Montenegro and Serbia are no closer to joining, and Bosnia-Herzegovina has not yet been granted candidate status.

Turkey 'must be cautious' on sending Ukraine more arms says top Turkish defence official

Statement may reinforce worries Ankara remains too close to Moscow despite Nato membership and Kyiv’s need for stepped-up weapons deliveries.

Bulgaria’s parliament approves French compromise to lift veto on opening of North Macedonia’s EU talks
11 hours ago
White House doubles number of long-range rocket launchers sent to Ukraine in fresh aid package
13 hours ago
Ukraine and Moldova granted EU candidate status in face of Russian aggression
1 day ago
Albania and North Macedonia remain stuck in EU accession process
1 day ago
Turkey 'must be cautious' on sending Ukraine more arms says top Turkish defence official
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    6 days ago
  2. Face to face with Putin, Kazakhstan’s president refuses to recognise Ukraine breakaway republics
    4 days ago
  3. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    1 day ago
  4. Tokayev tells Russian TV Kazakhstan won’t break Western sanctions
    8 days ago
  5. Uzbekistan’s IT sector on fire and targeting the vast US market
    6 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    25 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    6 days ago
  3. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    24 days ago
  4. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    12 days ago
  5. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss