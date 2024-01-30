Russia’s Sibur switches to domestic market as local polymer demand rises

Sibur, Russia’s biggest producers of polymers and rubbers, said it boosted sales on the home market as demand for its output continued to rise across various sectors of the economy.

The company said in a press release that the share of deliveries of its key products to the Russian market hit 75% of total sales in 2023. Since 2021, Sibur has been working towards reducing exports as it has boosted local polymer processing. Sibur’s domestic sales of polypropylene and polyethylene in 2023 jumped 11% year on year, while sales of BOPP films, elastomers, plastics and organic synthesis products grew by 16%, 8% and 11% respectively.

As it boosted production, in the last five years Sibur quadrupled its consumption of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), the main raw material for polymers and elastomers, to more than 70% of the fractionation volume, leading to a drop in LPG exports, the company said.

Russia’s total polymer consumption surged by a record 10% to 4.4mn tonnes in 2023, partially aided by Sibur’s joint programmes with consumers and partners to replace conventional solutions with polymer-based, processing expansion and import substitution. The company has developed specialised polymers to cater to specific demands from different sectors, as it remained focused on the needs of its clients in Russia.

Sibur said it saw the biggest rise in local demand for its produce from the transportation and auto industry, by about 10%, as polymer products are used in various car parts to reduce vehicle weight and make it more eco-friendly, as well as in batteries, fuel tanks and compounds. Other sectors that are seeing notable demand growth for polymers include construction, agriculture, healthcare and consumer goods, from shoes and household appliances to toys.

Sibur has invested over RUB1.5 trillion (about $17bn) over the last 15 years into production facilities in Russia as it has worked towards replacing imports and to meet growing domestic demand for various petrochemical products. Its massive ZapSibNeftekhim plant in Western Siberia now accounts for roughly half of all polypropylene and polyethylene produced in Russia.