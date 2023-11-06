Russia’s service sector PMI continued expanding in October, but slowed from September

Russia’s service sector PMI continued expanding in October, but slowed from September
Russia’s service sector continued to expand in October, with the seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index expanding to 53.6, but slowed somewhat from September. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 6, 2023

Russia’s service sector continued to expand in October, with the seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index expanding to 53.6, but slowed from 55.4 the previous month.  (chart)

While this figure marked a slight decrease from September's reading, it still signifies a robust expansion in the output of Russian service providers, according to the S&P Global survey.

The services PMI follows on from the Russian manufacturing PMI for October, which posted a reading of 53.8. Anything above the no-change 50 mark is an expansion. Manufacturing in October was also slightly down from September's reading of 54.5.

Taken together, the S&P Global Russia Composite PMI Output Index, which combines data from the service and manufacturing sectors, registered 53.6 in October, down from September's figure of 54.7 -- still a solid expansion in business activity across the private sector, albeit at a slightly slower pace. Both the manufacturing and service sectors reported similar rates of output growth, although service providers showed a milder upturn.

Russia’s PMIs have now been growing uninterrupted for nine consecutive months, although the rate of increase has moderated recently, reaching its slowest pace since February. Strong client demand and consistent growth in new business were cited as significant contributors to the increased output.

While output growth eased to an eight-month low, it remained robust in historical terms, supported by a strong expansion in new business. Foreign client demand played a substantial role in driving total sales, with new export orders growing at the second-fastest pace on record.

Consequently, confidence in future output prospects reached its most positive level in four-and-a-half years. This optimism, coupled with increased workloads, led to a further round of hiring, with job creation accelerating from September.

Persistent inflationary pressures remains the main fly in the ointment, as both input costs and output charges continued to rise, albeit at a slower pace compared to previous months.

October saw a marked increase in new business, driven by the acquisition of new customers and favourable demand conditions for Russian service providers. Although the rate of new business expansion moderated for the second consecutive month, it remained above the long-run series average.

The rise in total new orders was bolstered by a significant increase in new international sales at the start of the fourth quarter, with new export orders growing at their second-fastest pace since data collection for this series began in September 2014.

Average cost burdens rose substantially in October, with higher wage bills and supplier price hikes cited as contributing factors. While the rate of cost inflation remained sharper than the series average, it did decrease for a second consecutive month.

Service providers continued to raise their selling prices at a marked pace, often in an attempt to pass on higher costs to customers. However, similar to input prices, the rate of charge inflation also eased, reaching its slowest pace since May.

Despite the challenges, robust demand conditions fostered improved outlooks among service providers for future output in October. This optimism reached its highest level since April 2019 and remained historically positive. Some firms expressed the belief that expanding client bases would drive business activity growth in the coming months.

Greater confidence in the outlook led to increased hiring, with firms expecting higher workloads. Employment was raised at a modest pace, faster than in September.

The pressure on capacity was evident as backlogs of work at service sector firms increased for the third consecutive month. However, the rate of expansion was the weakest in this sequence, as increased staffing helped alleviate the burden of growing unfinished business.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czech billionaire Komarek reported to have failed to sever business ties with Russia

Russian troops kill one Georgian and abduct another near South Ossetia occupation line

New Slovak premier says he won’t prevent commercial arms exports to Ukraine

Data

Businesses increasingly concerned over geopolitical and economic risks to the global economy, says Oxford Economics

Businesses are increasingly concerned over geopolitical and economic risks to the global economy, according to Oxford Economics’ latest Global Risk Survey released on November 6.

Czech industry decreased by 5% y/y in September

Analysts quoted by Czech Television (CT) sounded alarm bells, pointing out that a disruption in supply chains in the car industry caused by damaging August floods in Slovenia quickened the September decline of Czech industry.

Albania's tourism sector made the fastest post-pandemic recovery in Europe

Tourist arrivals in Albania rose by 56% compared to pre-pandemic 2019 in January-July 2023, with only Qatar and Saudi Arabia seeing better results.

Kazakh services PMI shows ongoing expansion in October

Firms say improving underlying demand trends supported latest upturn, but data also revealed a loss of growth momentum.

Turkey's official inflation edges down to 61% y/y in October

ENAG inflation research group calculates rate fell to 126% from 130% in September.

Businesses increasingly concerned over geopolitical and economic risks to the global economy, says Oxford Economics
13 hours ago
Czech industry decreased by 5% y/y in September
14 hours ago
Albania's tourism sector made the fastest post-pandemic recovery in Europe
1 day ago
Kazakh services PMI shows ongoing expansion in October
1 day ago
Turkey's official inflation edges down to 61% y/y in October
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    7 days ago
  2. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    6 days ago
  3. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    5 days ago
  4. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    14 days ago
  5. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    4 months ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    7 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    14 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    25 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss