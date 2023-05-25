Russia’s Gazprom cancels 2022 dividend

Russia’s Gazprom cancels 2022 dividend
Gazprom is not going to pay out its 2022 dividend / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews May 25, 2023

Russian natural gas giant Gazprom has resolved to not pay its 2022 dividends, attributing the decision to the high interim dividend already paid and the extraordinary taxes that the pipeline export monopolist has had to pay.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, Gazprom, in an unexpected display of sanction defiance, announced a record-high interim dividend payment for 1H22. However, since then the company has passed its biggest investment programme in eight years as it begins to reorientate to the east.

Gazprom indeed reminded that it has already paid a RUB1.2 trillion interim dividend and RUB1.25 trillion in extra MET (mineral extraction tax) in 2022, Vedomosti daily reported citing the deputy chairman of Gazprom's management committee, Famil Sagidov.

Gazprom's net IFRS profit in 2022 declined by 41% year on year to RUB1.23 trillion, due to higher taxes paid in 1H22 and asset impairment. Gazprom's revenues in 2022 increased by 14.7%, to RUB11.7 trillion, and EBITDA remained flat y/y at RUB3.6 trillion.

Gazprom's exports to non-CIS countries in 2022 decreased by 45.5%, to 100.9bn cubic metres, and production decreased by 20%, to 412.6 bcm. 

The company maintained a growing investment programme, with RUB3 trillion investment guided for 2023 versus RUB2.6 trillion capital expenditure in 2022.

Analysts surveyed by Vedomosti believe that one should not expect significant dividends from Gazprom given the growing investment programme, fiscal pressure and the ongoing structural reorientation of its export flows to the Eastern markets.

Analysts surveyed by Kommersant daily reminded that Gazprom was never a generous dividend payer, even if its 2022 profit was much lower than expected. For 2021-2022 when the market situation was favourable and gas prices were at a record-high, the company paid only 26% of adjusted net profit for dividends (versus 50% stipulated by the dividend policy). Gazprom also did not pay out any dividends for 2021.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin attends Sino-Russian business forum in Beijing to work on better integration

RBI reportedly planning spin off of Russian arm to shareholders

Ukraine's Security Service reported to have backed Russian neo-Nazi group which "liberated" Russian village

News

Lithuania’s ruling coalition and opposition quarrel over what must come first: government resignation or snap elections

Lithuanian opposition parties are demanding that the governing coalition resign before they consent to early elections.

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin attends Sino-Russian business forum in Beijing to work on better integration

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin travelled to Beijing for a Sino-Russian trade forum to boost rapidly developing economic ties on May 24.

Fertiliser group Azoty’s poor Q1 results feeds speculation of Orlen takeover

Warsaw-listed fertiliser maker Azoty suffered a PLN555mn (€122.8mn) net loss in the first quarter

Latvian premier dismisses talk of government collapse as ‘speculation’

Coalition failure to agree on single candidate for president, and ruling party's attempt to install its minister in the post could bring down whole government.

RBI reportedly planning spin off of Russian arm to shareholders

The spin-off option has wide support among Austrian authorities, but could face opposition from the European Central Bank, as well as scrutiny from US regulators over sanctions busting.

Lithuania’s ruling coalition and opposition quarrel over what must come first: government resignation or snap elections
15 hours ago
Russian Prime Minister Mishustin attends Sino-Russian business forum in Beijing to work on better integration
16 hours ago
Fertiliser group Azoty’s poor Q1 results feeds speculation of Orlen takeover
1 day ago
Latvian premier dismisses talk of government collapse as ‘speculation’
1 day ago
RBI reportedly planning spin off of Russian arm to shareholders
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    11 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq
    6 days ago
  4. Zimbabwe's $320mn deal to purchase 32 helicopters from Russia raises dust
    2 days ago
  5. UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
    9 months ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    11 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    14 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    16 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss