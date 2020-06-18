Romanian opposition announces no-confidence motion against government

Romania's main opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), will submit a no-confidence motion against the Liberal government “immediately after the state of alert ends,” PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu announced on June 17.

The last Social Democrat-led cabinet, headed by former prime minister Viorica Dancila, was overthrown last October, around a year before the planned parliamentary elections. The Liberal government that replaced it was overthrown in February but received unexpected support from Social Democrat MPs after the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

The Social Democrats announced the imminent no-confidence motion immediately after the government prolonged the state of alert for another 30 days without asking for a vote in parliament.

The move, based on an interpretation of the regulations in the sense of notifying the lawmakers rather than asking their consent for the extension, visibly annoyed the opposition party that was ready to amend significantly if not shorten the state of alert declared by the executive.

PSD accused the Liberal government of "abuse" and will submit the no-confidence motion exactly based on this decision.

PSD president Ciolacu also said that his party would challenge the government's decision at the Constitutional Court.