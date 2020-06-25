Romanian online retailer eMAG begins expansion in Hungary

Romanian online retailer eMAG begins expansion in Hungary
By bne IntelliNews June 25, 2020

Romania's largest online retailer, eMAG, has announced the opening of its first showroom abroad in Budapest.

This year, it plans to open three more showrooms in Hungary and reach a turnover of €300mn in the country. eMAG's sales target in Hungary is €1bn in five years.

With the marketplace it operates, eMAG will facilitate other retailers' access to the Hungarian market as well.

In March 2019, eMAG Hungary and Extreme Digital announced their merger, which led to the consolidation of eMAG's leading position in the country and region.

"This is one of the most important projects developed so far by the eMAG Hungary and Extreme Digital teams, after last year's merger, with the support of colleagues from Romania," said Tudor Manea, vice president of eMAG Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary.

Located in central Budapest, the first eMAG showroom outside Romania offers customers access to the latest electro-IT products such as mobile phones, tablets, TVs, small appliances, and personal care products, toys, and accessories. Customers will be able to pick up orders placed online from the showroom. eMAG Hungary will also inaugurate 100 pickup boxes by next Black Friday, of which 50 will be operational by September.

