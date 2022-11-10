Romania's trade deficit up by 59% y/y in Q3

Romania's trade deficit up by 59% y/y in Q3
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 10, 2022

Romania's trade deficit (goods only) increased to nearly €9.6bn in Q3, or by 59% y/y, the statistics office announced.

The monthly data reveals a certain moderation, in the sense of a comparatively smaller deficit in September (+43% y/y), reflecting softening private demand and economic activity — the trends that shaped the economic landscape in the whole of H2.

Exports increased by 31% y/y to €24.0bn and imports rose by 38% y/y to €33.6bn, in Q3.

Growth of Romania’s foreign trade (exports, imports and deficit) accelerated in the third quarter of the year, partly driven by the prices rising globally, particularly energy prices (nominal effect) and this is expected to continue in Q4 — before slowing down in 2023 and in the following years. The trade gap is expected to keep growing at significant rates in the next few years, though.

Exports and imports in the 12-month period to September increased by nearly 23.8% y/y and 28.7% y/y — compared to 24.3% y/y and 30.2% y/y rates projected by the state forecasting body CNP for the whole year.

The trade gap in the 12-month period was just under €32bn — compared to €35.2bn projected for 2022. From a 49% y/y advance this year, Romania’s trade gap is expected to grow by only 18% y/y in 2023 and 9% y/y in 2024. 

Romania’s 12-month GDP at the end of June was €260bn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Exim Bank US offers $3bn financing for Romanian nuclear reactors

Romania leaves door open for more rate hikes with moderate 50bp move

Romania expected to continue monetary tightening amid uncontrolled inflation

Data

Hungarian inflation hits 20.1%

Hungary’s government introduces price cap on eggs and potatoes to tame food inflation of 40%.

Ukraine international reserves increase by $1.3bn in October to $25bn

Ukraine's international reserves increased by $1.315bn, or 5.5%, in October bringing the total to $25.2bn, UBN reported on November 9.

Food sales fall sharply in September as Hungarians feel pain of record price increases

Retail sales growth slowed to an annualised 3.0% in September.

Romania leaves door open for more rate hikes with moderate 50bp move

The BNR confirmed its dovish stance based on the view that more costly financing would hurt the economy more than externally-driven inflation.

Romania expected to continue monetary tightening amid uncontrolled inflation

Analysts forecast 50bp rate hike ahead of BNR's rate-setting meeting.

Hungarian inflation hits 20.1%
3 hours ago
Ukraine international reserves increase by $1.3bn in October to $25bn
1 day ago
Food sales fall sharply in September as Hungarians feel pain of record price increases
1 day ago
Romania leaves door open for more rate hikes with moderate 50bp move
1 day ago
Romania expected to continue monetary tightening amid uncontrolled inflation
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    9 days ago
  2. Serbia’s Ananas E-commerce aims to become Amazon of the Balkans
    2 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    20 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago
  5. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    6 months ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    9 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    29 days ago
  3. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    10 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss