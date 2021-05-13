Romania’s industry loses steam in Q1 after full post-crisis recovery

Romania’s industry loses steam in Q1 after full post-crisis recovery
By bne IntelliNews May 13, 2021

Romania's industrial production index increased by 13.4% y/y in March, reversing the negative annual performances posted in the first two months of the year, the statistics office INS announced.

The annual growth rate (as strong as +14.6% y/y in the core manufacturing sector) was the steepest since May 2017. But this was largely a reflection of the lockdown enforced last year, on March 16, 2020.

The quarterly dynamics of the seasonally adjusted production index is a much better indicator of the state of the economy.

Thus, this seasonally adjusted quarterly indicator calculated for the core manufacturing industries remained steady in the first quarter of the year compared to the last quarter of 2020 after fully recovering from the deep dive taken during the lockdown.

The value of this indicator in Q1 was 0.5% above its value in the last quarter of 2019 — before the crisis. Notably, at that time, Romania's industry was not gaining momentum; on the contrary, it was slightly losing steam from a record 2018 performance fuelled by massive fiscal stimuli.

The adjusted industrial output plunged by one quarter until Q2 of 2020 (compared to pre-crisis) to fully recover by Q4 and remain steady in Q1 this year.

Further advances depend on the reconstruction of the global supply chains. Meanwhile, the the Relaunch and Resilience Programme — another major driver in principle — is not likely to have a significant impact until early next year.

The overall industrial production index (including mining, quarrying and utilities, besides manufacturing) followed a pretty similar trajectory with the core manufacturing sector. In Q1, it was 2.3% above the pre-crisis level (Q4, 2019).

But even if overall the output in Q1 this year recovered to pre-crisis level, there were winners and losers. The production in light industry contracted by 27-34%, and the refining of petroleum products by over 10%. In contrast, the output of the chemical industry surged by over 20% from the pre-crisis level, similarly to the output in the electric (+10%) and electronic (+20%) industries.

Under the broad categories of goods, the production of durable consumer goods advanced by 23%, and that of non-durable consumer goods contracted by 11% compared to the pre-crisis level.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romania’s inflation up in April on higher fuel and electricity prices

Romania’s net wage hits record €726 in March

German retailer Penny plans €1bn investments in Romania by 2029

Data

Romania’s inflation up in April on higher fuel and electricity prices

Headline consumer price inflation in Romania rose to 3.24% y/y in April, the steepest level since January 2020.

Romania’s net wage hits record €726 in March

However, the growth in net wages in Romania has slowed down visibly from the high annual rates seen in the past.

Slovenia reports hike in demand for new workers in manufacturing and retail sectors

But a steep drop in job vacancies in accommodation and food service sectors shows fears of a slow summer for tourism.

Inflation in Belarus at 4.6% in April

Belarusian inflation in April was a modest 4.6% year on year, according to Belstat, while inflation is soaring in most of the countries around it.

Polish gross wages pick up growth to 6.6% y/y in Q1

An economic recovery of around 3%-4% is expected in 2021, driven by household consumption, on the back of faster wage growth and unemployment returning to normal.

Romania’s inflation up in April on higher fuel and electricity prices
3 hours ago
Romania’s net wage hits record €726 in March
3 hours ago
Slovenia reports hike in demand for new workers in manufacturing and retail sectors
19 hours ago
Inflation in Belarus at 4.6% in April
1 day ago
Polish gross wages pick up growth to 6.6% y/y in Q1
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    1 day ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    4 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    9 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s security council lists 13 oligarchs
    2 days ago
  5. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    25 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    25 days ago
  2. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    1 day ago
  3. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    1 month ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    9 days ago
  5. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss