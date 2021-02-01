Romania’s Agricover issues €40mn in bonds

By bne IntelliNews February 1, 2021

Agricover Holding, a Romanian group that provides services to local farmers, successfully carried out its first bond issue of €40mn, the company said on February 1. 

The bond, which coincides with 20 years since Agricover launched its operations in Romania’s agricultural market, will be listed on the regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in the near future, the company said on its Facebook page. 

“We are honoured by the interest generated by this first bond issue, especially among individuals and institutional investors, and we are enthusiastic about the opportunity created, to put in contact through BVB, the financial community with farmers in Romania, to build together a high-performing, competitive and responsible Romanian agriculture towards the environment,” said Ștefan Bucătaru, member of Agricover Holding’s board of directors responsible for operations on the capital markets.

Agricover Holding Group is controlled by Iranian businessman Jabbar Kanani (87.2%), a major player in the local agricultural market, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) holds a 12.7% minority stake. The EBRD has also issued loans to the company. 

The group includes the companies Agricover, Agricover Credit IFN and Abatorul Peris. The agri-business division comprises mature business lines: distribution of inputs (seeds, pesticides, fertilisers and diesel), grain trade, silage services, milk recovery; and the group's new businesses: distribution of fresh vegetables and fruits and pork processing. The agri-finance division includes financing and specialised insurance services for agriculture.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EIB and Deutsche Leasing to help coronacrisis-hit companies in Romana

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and Deutsche Leasing Romania have agreed to work together to strengthen investment by Romanian companies active in sectors affected by the coronavirus ... more

Korea Eximbank to allocate $160mn loan to Uzbekistan through EDCF Program

The Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea Eximbank) has signed a $160mn loan agreement with Uzbekistan's finance ministry. It is expected that funds will be channeled through the Economic Development ... more

World Bank expects Kazakh economy to grow by 2.5% in 2021 and 3.5% in 2022

The World Bank’s Kazakhstan Economic Update published on January 29 anticipates that the Central Asian nation's economy will grow by 2.5% in 2021 and by 3.5% in 2022. It also ... more

Most Read

  1. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    4 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy
    7 days ago
  3. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    4 days ago
  4. Putin strikes a conciliatory tone in his World Economic Forum speech but warns of an “all against all” fight if tensions are ignored
    5 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2021 Russia
    5 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    22 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    4 days ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    12 days ago
  4. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    15 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss