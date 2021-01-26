Romania’s Agricover Holding reportedly to issue €40mn bonds

By bne IntelliNews January 26, 2021

Agricover Holding, a Romanian group that provides services to local farmers, will issue €40mn worth of bonds under a private placement, Profit.ro reported, after the company’s shareholders approved the move.  The company will later float the papers on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Agricover Holding Group is controlled by Iranian businessman Jabbar Kanani (87.2%), a major player in the local agricultural market, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) holds a 12.7% minority stake.

The bonds will have a maturity of seven years and a nominal value of €50,000 or €250,000 (to be decided by the managing board), making them inaccessible to small individual investors.

The company's managing board will also decide the yield upon the book-building process.

The group includes the companies Agricover, Agricover Credit IFN, and Abatorul Peris. The agri-business division comprises mature business lines — distribution of inputs (seeds, pesticides, fertilisers and diesel), grain trade, silage services, milk recovery — and the group's new businesses  — distribution of fresh vegetables and fruits and pork processing. The agri-finance division includes financing and specialised insurance services for agriculture.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Uzpromstroybank plans to raise assets to $5bn, loan portfolio up to $4.3bn

One of the oldest financial institutions in Uzbekistan, Uzpromstroybank, saw its assets increase to $4.7bn in 2020, its board said on January 21. The credit portfolio in the reporting period ... more

Islamic Trade Finance Corporation approves $10mn finance facility for Uzbekistan`s Orient Finans Bank

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has inked a $10mn line of trade finance agreement with Uzbekistan’s Orient ... more

Turkey’s Gaziantep City Hospital consortium to restructure €484mn loan

A consortium that has delayed the construction of the planned €600mn and 1,875-bed Gaziantep City Hospital in Southeastern Anatolia, Turkey under the public-private-partnership (PPP) model is ... more

Most Read

  1. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    5 days ago
  2. Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
    6 days ago
  3. Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
    7 days ago
  4. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    12 days ago
  5. Jailed Russian opposition activist Navalny drops Putin corruption investigation bomb on his second day home
    6 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    16 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    5 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    8 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    13 days ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    12 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss