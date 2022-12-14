Real wages are falling fastest in Czechia from Central European countries

Real wages are falling fastest in Czechia from Central European countries
HIgh inflation around the world means real wages are falling everywhere. In Central Europe the fastest rate of fall is in Czechia, where real wages are down -8.9% in the third quarter. / bne IntelliNews
By Martin Armstrong for Statista December 14, 2022

wWages are rising, but they are not keeping up with inflation. While pay negotiations may have resulted in wage increases in several sectors this year, overall increases will remain below the rise in consumer prices in many countries, as confirmed by data released by the OECD in its macroeconomic report, reports Statista.

The war in Ukraine has significantly increased prices, particularly for energy, adding to inflationary pressures at a time when the cost of living was already rising rapidly around the world. As a result, global financial conditions have tightened substantially this year and the outlook for labor markets remains uncertain. In most OECD countries, average wage growth has been slower than inflation, reducing household purchasing power despite government measures to mitigate the impact of soaring food and energy prices.

As our infographic shows, Switzerland is for the time being one of the few economies analyzed that seems to have been spared. In the United States, the average decline in real wages for the entire population - across all sectors and income levels - was just over 2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022. In Europe, Germany and Spain saw even more pronounced declines in purchasing power, with real incomes falling by just over 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively, nationwide. Several factors explain the differences between countries, such as differences in exposure to inflation, but also in social protection measures.

Infographic: Where Real Wages Are Falling Most Sharply | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Related Content

Who is winning the sanctions war?

Ninth package of sanctions on Russia bogged down in debate

IMF: Riding the global debt rollercoaster

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Who is winning the sanctions war?

Ninth package of sanctions on Russia bogged down in debate

IMF: Riding the global debt rollercoaster

Data

Romania’s inflation leaps up 1.4pp to 16.8% y/y in November

Further rate increases likely as inflation starts to rise again in November.

Ukraine tops the 2022 Google searches list

2022 has been eventful, to say the least, and a look at the biggest trending Google searches this year can serve as a reminder for some of the events and situations that have shaped our world over the last 12 months, Statista reports.

Lower inflation prepares ground for more rate cuts in Moldova

Moldova’s consumer price inflation eased to 31.4% y/y in November from 34.6% y/y in October, preparing the ground for more monetary relaxation.

Russia’s current account surplus falls to $10.7bn in November from $17.7bn in October

Russia posted a current account surplus of $10.3bn in November, down from $17.7bn in October and $16.5bn last November, but much higher than the surpluses seen in November of 2019 and 2020.

Serbia’s annual inflation stands at 15.1% in November

Headline inflation is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2022 and early next year.

Romania’s inflation leaps up 1.4pp to 16.8% y/y in November
2 hours ago
Ukraine tops the 2022 Google searches list
1 day ago
Lower inflation prepares ground for more rate cuts in Moldova
1 day ago
Russia’s current account surplus falls to $10.7bn in November from $17.7bn in October
1 day ago
Serbia’s annual inflation stands at 15.1% in November
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    3 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    4 days ago
  3. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    4 days ago
  4. Three fires in Moscow raise suspicions of Ukrainian arson attacks
    2 days ago
  5. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    8 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    3 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    4 days ago
  3. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    8 days ago
  4. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    8 days ago
  5. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss