Rabbit warren-like Grand Bazaar of Tehran allowed to reopen in easing of pandemic restrictions

Rabbit warren-like Grand Bazaar of Tehran allowed to reopen in easing of pandemic restrictions
The Grand Bazaar was opened on April 20 opens after a weeks-long shutdown.
By bne IntelIiNews April 20, 2020

Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, with its rabbit warren-like layout of corridors running more than 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) in all, reopened on April 20 as part of Iran’s gradual lifting of restrictions brought in to address the country’s coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The opening came days after shops on thoroughfares were given permission to recommence trading as part of a relaunch of “low risk” business, first outside the capital and then, at the start of the new Iranian week (which falls at the weekend according to Western calendars), also within Tehran. Along with the many hundreds of years-old Grand Bazaar, other roofed traditional bazaars and shopping centres were allowed to resume operations to a daily limit of 18:00 after receiving authorisation codes from the ministry of health, LiT reported.

However, restaurants, coffeehouses, gyms and other businesses that fall into the “high-risk” category must remain closed until further notice.

Residents of Tehran and other major cities, meanwhile, have been urged to use taxis or their private cars for travel where they can, as public transportation such as that offered by bus and metro services is higher-risk for infections.

It remains to be seen whether there will be pressure to reverse the lifting of the restrictions on Tehran’s Grand Bazaar. There are anxieties that the layout of the venue could produce a coronavirus infection rate, affecting shopkeepers and stallkeepers, shoppers and workers in the city that is beyond what is acceptable.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

13 Tehran taxi drivers ‘die from coronavirus, at least 300 more infected’

At least 13 Tehran taxi drivers have died after contracting a coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, while a minimum of 300 more have caught the disease, IRNA reported on April 13. Hailing a taxi ... more

Iran's airlines expected to clock up COVID-19 losses of IRR30 trillion

Iranian airlines are set to record losses of around Iranian rial (IRR) 30 trillion ($183mn at the free market rate, $714mn at the government rate) up to April 3 due to shutdowns caused by the ... more

Iran has plentiful forex for Persian year ahead says president

"Iran has no problem in providing foreign currency until the end of the [Persian] year [in March, 2021]," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told an April 2 cabinet meeting, citing information he said ... more

Most Read

  1. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    4 days ago
  2. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    14 days ago
  3. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    13 hours ago
  4. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    29 days ago
  5. Russia is flush with cash but preparing for the worst just in case
    6 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    29 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    26 days ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    14 days ago
  4. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    4 days ago
  5. Poland “relatively resilient” to COVID-19, Fitch says
    20 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss