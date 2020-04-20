Rabbit warren-like Grand Bazaar of Tehran allowed to reopen in easing of pandemic restrictions

Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, with its rabbit warren-like layout of corridors running more than 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) in all, reopened on April 20 as part of Iran’s gradual lifting of restrictions brought in to address the country’s coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The opening came days after shops on thoroughfares were given permission to recommence trading as part of a relaunch of “low risk” business, first outside the capital and then, at the start of the new Iranian week (which falls at the weekend according to Western calendars), also within Tehran. Along with the many hundreds of years-old Grand Bazaar, other roofed traditional bazaars and shopping centres were allowed to resume operations to a daily limit of 18:00 after receiving authorisation codes from the ministry of health, LiT reported.

However, restaurants, coffeehouses, gyms and other businesses that fall into the “high-risk” category must remain closed until further notice.

Residents of Tehran and other major cities, meanwhile, have been urged to use taxis or their private cars for travel where they can, as public transportation such as that offered by bus and metro services is higher-risk for infections.

It remains to be seen whether there will be pressure to reverse the lifting of the restrictions on Tehran’s Grand Bazaar. There are anxieties that the layout of the venue could produce a coronavirus infection rate, affecting shopkeepers and stallkeepers, shoppers and workers in the city that is beyond what is acceptable.