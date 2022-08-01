Polish factories in downward spiral, July PMI shows

Polish factories in downward spiral, July PMI shows
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw August 1, 2022

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped 2.3 points to 42.1 in July (chart), the third time in a row when the index fell below the 50-point mark separating contraction from growth, the economic intelligence company S&P Global said on August 1.

Recession worries, high inflation and ongoing geopolitical turbulence – Russia’s war against Ukraine and its knock-on effects such as the precipitous rises in energy prices – led to sharp falls in output and new orders, S&P Global said. That made companies cut employment for a second month in succession in July while confidence about the future sank to the lowest point since April 2020, the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in Poland.

“We should be under no illusions of the scale and speed that the downturn is occurring: the index numbers we're seeing for both output and new orders have only been beaten to the downside during periods of extreme stress (the global financial crisis and the pandemic),” Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a statement.

Polish analysts say that the July reading of the index could be overstating the scale of problems that the manufacturing sector is facing, as large exporters may have skewed the result to an extent. Still, notes bank PKO BP, the July PMI provides a clear signal as to where Poland’s manufacturing is headed and could bring forward the end of monetary tightening by the National Bank of Poland (NBP).

“We maintain our forecast that the NBP will end the tightening cycle with one more interest rate hike of 25bp-50bp to 6.75%-7% in September,” PKO BP said.

The easing of NBP policy is also made more likely by the easing of price pressures in Poland’s manufacturing to the lowest rate in 20 months, according to S&P Global data.

Polish industrial production increased 10.4% y/y in June, a slowdown in growth from May, which stood at 15% y/y, Poland’s statistical office GUS said in late July.

“We are facing a technical recession in the second half of the year and its depth will be determined by a number of factors,” ING analysts said. 

Thanks to a very strong first quarter and a decent second quarter, Poland is going to see its GDP expand around 5% in 2022 anyway before expansion eases to roughly 3% in 2023, with caveats attached to the outcome – if any – of the war in Ukraine and the actual effects of the NBP's aggressive monetary tightening campaign.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Zero-carbon housing a key battleground for climate change

Polish CPI growth stabilises at 15.5% y/y in July but peak still ahead, analysts say

bneGREEN: Europe must double wind and solar deployment

Data

Russia’s CBR predicts 7% contraction of the economy in 3Q22

Russia’s Central Bank for the first time gave a forecast of a fall in Russian GDP in the third quarter - according to the regulator, the economy may fall by 7%, and inflation will continue to slow down.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI still in the black, but down slightly from June

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ PMI Index was still in the black with 50.3 in July, but down slightly from 50.9 in June.

North Macedonia’s retail sales turn negative in June in real terms

North Macedonia’s retail sales dropped by a real 2.6% year-on-year in June.

Slovenia’s inflation accelerates further to 11% y/y in July

Annual inflation speeded up by 0.6 percentage points from the previous month.

Polish CPI growth stabilises at 15.5% y/y in July but peak still ahead, analysts say

Consumer demand is weakening after a 10-month streak of interest rate hikes by the National Bank of Poland.

Russia’s CBR predicts 7% contraction of the economy in 3Q22
4 hours ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI still in the black, but down slightly from June
1 day ago
North Macedonia’s retail sales turn negative in June in real terms
1 day ago
Slovenia’s inflation accelerates further to 11% y/y in July
1 day ago
Polish CPI growth stabilises at 15.5% y/y in July but peak still ahead, analysts say
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    4 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Putin inflicts more pain as Ukraine teeters on edge of default
    6 days ago
  3. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    8 days ago
  4. HESS: Putin doesn’t fit with China’s plans for an alternative global financial order
    5 days ago
  5. Off-the-scale wildfire devastates Czech Republic’s Bohemian Switzerland National Park
    5 days ago
  1. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    8 days ago
  2. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    21 days ago
  3. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    1 month ago
  4. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    4 days ago
  5. Ukraine is running out of money and Naftogaz is close to a bond default
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss