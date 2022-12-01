Poland scrapes through to World Cup’s last 16 after humbling defeat by Argentina

Poland scrapes through to World Cup’s last 16 after humbling defeat by Argentina
Poland's star player Robert Lewandowski (centre) and the team manager Czeslaw Michniewicz (right). / FIFA
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw December 1, 2022

Poland advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup in Qatar for the first time since 1986 despite suffering a miserable 2-0 defeat by Argentina on November 30.

Poland scraped through on goal difference as Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in the concurrent game in Group C, eventually falling two goals short of pushing past Poland.

Poland will now play the defending world champions France in the round of the last 16 on December 4. France will be hot favourites against the Poland team, which played a poor game against Argentina, giving up possession and failing to create chances.

The game was goalless at half-time after Argentina’s star striker Lionel Messi missed a penalty, saved by Poland’s Wojciech Szczesny, his second saved penalty in the tournament.

After the break, Argentina upped the pace, with Alexis MacAllister putting the South American team in front in the 46th minute. Julian Alvarez added a second goal in the 67th minute.

Poland was unable to respond, failing to keep the ball or launch a counterattack, and limited their play to keeping the scoreline while awaiting the result of the Mexico – Saudi Arabia game.

Mexico were leading 2-0 at one point and needed one more goal to move above Poland on goal difference; a Saudi Arabia goal late into the game ended Mexico’s hopes.

“We are through to the knock-out stage after 36 years,” Poland’s coach Czeslaw Michniewicz told a press conference after the game.

“What the style was tonight everybody could see … We didn’t play nice, and well and we lost,” Michniewicz said, adding that the game was “the sweetest defeat”.

“It’s nice. I wasn’t even born when Poland last made it to the knock-out stage so it’s nice to be a part of this story,” Poland’s goalkeeper Szczesny said right after the game. 

Of the other CEE/SEE teams, Croatia appear poised to go through to the last 16, sitting at the top of Group F after two games. Croatia,  the strongest team from the region in recent years, came second in the 2018 World Cup and have qualified now for three consecutive World Cups.

Serbia is at the bottom of Group G but could go through if they beat Switzerland and if Cameroon fail to beat one of the tournament favourites Brazil in the concurrent game on December 2.

Only three CEE qualifiers for the World Cup has become the standard performance by the region in recent years. Four qualified in 2018 but that included Russia, the hosts, who qualified automatically. In 2006 five CEE teams qualified.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Will Croatia’s latest shot at World Cup glory ease economic slowdown?

Austrian chancellor confirms support for Croatia’s Schengen entry, but not Bulgaria’s or Romania’s

bneGREEN: ING: Euro sustainable bond supply set to stagnate in 2023

News

Pro-Russian ex-interior minister to head Serbia’s intelligence service

Aleksandar Vulin was a staunchly pro-Russian member of the former government, who paid a high-profile visit to Moscow in August.

European Commission clears Hungary RRF plan but links payouts to 'super milestones'

Commission also recommends keeping €7.5bn of Hungary's Cohesion Fund allocation frozen until the country takes steps to address concerns over the rule of law.

UzAuto Motors launches subscription campaign for third IPO in Uzbekistan's history

Automaker is preparing to list as one of a series of People's IPOs of major Uzbek enterprises.

Moldova attends first Nato summit but says membership is not an option

Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu takes care not to provoke Russia, despite Nato promises of support for Moldova.

Jailed Belarusian opposition figure rushed to hospital

Only 6 days after Maria Kolesnikova was placed in a so called “punishment cell” she was rushed to a civilian hospital. However, her lawyer is still not allowed to get in touch with her.

Pro-Russian ex-interior minister to head Serbia’s intelligence service
2 hours ago
European Commission clears Hungary RRF plan but links payouts to 'super milestones'
12 hours ago
UzAuto Motors launches subscription campaign for third IPO in Uzbekistan's history
12 hours ago
Moldova attends first Nato summit but says membership is not an option
13 hours ago
Jailed Belarusian opposition figure rushed to hospital
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    8 days ago
  2. Pashinyan refuses to sign CSTO declaration after bloc's failure to help Armenia
    6 days ago
  3. Gazprom unveils its biggest investment programme in eight years as it begins to reorientate to the east
    6 days ago
  4. Swedish funds have billions of euros of investor money frozen in Russia
    6 days ago
  5. Secret Kremlin poll finds dissatisfaction with the Ukraine war rising
    7 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    1 month ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    1 month ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss