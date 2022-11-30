Poland’s Q3 GDP growth revised upwards to 4.5% y/y amidst sharp decline in consumption and investment

Poland’s Q3 GDP growth revised upwards to 4.5% y/y amidst sharp decline in consumption and investment
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw November 30, 2022

Polish GDP expanded a seasonally adjusted 4.5% y/y in the second quarter (chart), easing from an expansion of 5.6% y/y in the preceding three months, the statistical office GUS said in a preliminary reading on November 30.

GUS revised its flash reading from mid-November upwards by 0.1pp but the fundamentals of growth are clearly weakening, analysts say, pointing to sharp slowdowns in the expansion of private consumption and investment. 

That is setting up a further decline in economic activity in the fourth quarter and Q1 2023.

“While a gradual economic recovery should arrive in the second half of 2023, next year’s GDP growth may be close to zero,” Marcin Luzinski and Grzegorz Ogonek, analysts with Santander Bank Polska, said in a comment. 

“Surprise weakness of private consumption will strengthen the National Bank of Poland’s resolve to keep interest rates stable and further shift the focus of monetary policy from CPI to the economic slowdown,” the analysts also said. 

The Q3 slowdown was a result of precipitous falls in growth rates in household consumption and investment segments, the breakdown of the data showed.

Household consumption growth eased 5.5pp to just 0.9% y/y in Q3 while investment managed an expansion of just 2% y/y, down from a gain of 6.6% y/y in the second quarter.

Inventories’ positive contribution to growth was a surprise but likely only a one-off, as companies will return to depleting their stock while reducing output. That will drive a further decline in the GDP growth rate, analysts say. 

Overall, domestic demand eased growth to 3.1% y/y in Q3 versus 6.9% y/y the preceding quarter.

On a brighter note, net exports contributed positively to GDP in the third quarter. “Increased inflow of foreign direct investments to Poland, a revival of activity in the automotive industry, as well as taking over parts of supply chains from Ukraine,” supported Polish exports in Q3, Santander Bank Polska noted.

In unadjusted terms, Poland’s GDP expanded 3.6% y/y in Q3 versus a gain of 5.8% y/y in April-June, GUS data also showed. 

Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded an adjusted 1% after a fall of 2.3% q/q in Q1. That is an upward revision of 0.1pp versus the flash estimate.

Last year, Poland's GDP grew 5.7% after declining 2.7% in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given a strong first half of the year, the upcoming slowdown is still expected to land Polish GDP expansion at around 4% this year. The economy is currently forecast to grow 1% at best in 2023. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland’s CPI growth eases 0.5pp to 17.4% y/y in November, flash estimate shows

Hungary braces for further conditionality terms for release of €13.3bn in EU funds

Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund reports over $5bn in losses from asset management and FX in first nine months

Data

Poland’s CPI growth eases 0.5pp to 17.4% y/y in November, flash estimate shows

The reading is the first y/y easing of the index since June 2021.

Kazakh retail sales up by 1.4% y/y in Jan-Oct

Kazakh retail sales rose by 1.4% y/y in January-October, registering a value of Kazakhstani tenge KZT12.09tn ($25.8bn), according to data published by Kazakhstan's State Statistics Committee.

39.8% of Bulgarians have difficulty making ends meet, Eurostat survey shows

Bulgarians are more likely to be struggling with rising living costs than their peers in other EU countries.

Growth of North Macedonia’s PPI slows further to 22.3% y/y in October

As growth slows, annual growth in October was driven mostly by the increase in PPI in the manufacturing sector.

Ukraine liberates 74,000 square kilometres since Russia’s invasion

After the Russian military withdrew to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson, the residents of the region that had been under Russian rule for eight months celebrated their liberation by Ukrainian troops, reports Statista.

Poland’s CPI growth eases 0.5pp to 17.4% y/y in November, flash estimate shows
1 hour ago
Kazakh retail sales up by 1.4% y/y in Jan-Oct
1 day ago
39.8% of Bulgarians have difficulty making ends meet, Eurostat survey shows
2 days ago
Growth of North Macedonia’s PPI slows further to 22.3% y/y in October
2 days ago
Ukraine liberates 74,000 square kilometres since Russia’s invasion
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    7 days ago
  2. Pashinyan refuses to sign CSTO declaration after bloc's failure to help Armenia
    6 days ago
  3. Gazprom unveils its biggest investment programme in eight years as it begins to reorientate to the east
    6 days ago
  4. Swedish funds have billions of euros of investor money frozen in Russia
    6 days ago
  5. Secret Kremlin poll finds dissatisfaction with the Ukraine war rising
    7 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    29 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    1 month ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss