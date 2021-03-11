Pakistan offers Uzbekistan access to Karachi, Gwadar ports

By bne IntelIiNews March 11, 2021

Uzbekistan’s foreign minister, Abdulaziz Kamilov, as part of a two-day trip to Pakistan held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during which the prospect of Pakis­tan’s Karachi and Gwadar ports becoming “the gateway to landlocked Central Asia as Pakistan provides the Central Asian republics the shortest route to international seas” was discussed, according to Khan’s office.

Pakistan, according to Khan, would facilitate Uzbekistan’s access to the ports.

Gwadar on the Arabian Sea is under development in a joint project run by China and Pakistan. Not far along the coast, in Iran on the Sea of Oman, is Chabahar, a rival port being jointly developed by India and Iran, which is likewise being offered to Central Asian countries as a hub for trade flows.

Uzbekistan is working with Pakistan on the Trans-Afghan railway project and a road route via China.

Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan in Tash­kent in February signed a roadmap for the construction of a railway line of 600km running from Mazar-i-Sharif to Kabul to Pesh­a­war. The project, which is expected to take five years to complete, has an estimated cost of $4.8bn and enjoys the backing of international lenders including the World Bank.

Khan welcomed the proposed Trans-Afghan railway project and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to supporting all efforts for the earliest realisation of this important connectivity project.

Kamilov extended an invitation to Khan and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to participate in the Central Asia-South Asia Connectivity Conference to be held in Tashkent in July.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Korea’s Vuno supplies X-ray imaging solution to Mongolia

VUNO, a South Korean company that develops medical software, said on March 9 that it would supply its artificial intelligence-based chest X-ray solution, VUNO Med-Chest X-ray, to the National Center ... more

Scatec, Nizam Energy close financing for Pakistan’s 150-MW Sukkur solar project

Norwegian renewable developer Scatec and local partner Nizam Energy have secured a $100mn financial closure for the 150-MW Sukkur solar project in Pakistan’s Sindh Province. The closure comes ... more

Japan extends emergency humanitarian aid to Armenia and Azerbaijan

Japan is extending an emergency aid grant totalling $4.8mn to Armenia and Azerbaijan to help the two countries deal with the humanitarian crisis created by last autumn’s six-week conflict over the ... more

Most Read

  1. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    7 days ago
  2. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    13 days ago
  3. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    3 days ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: Census sparks a political storm in North Macedonia
    6 days ago
  5. Czech president approaches China for Sinopharm vaccine
    6 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    13 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    7 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    22 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    21 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss