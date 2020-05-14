North Macedonia ranks 2nd in Europe for quality of mobile services finds Germany’s Connect

North Macedonia unexpectedly took second place in terms of quality of mobile telecommunications services in Europe, just behind the Netherlands, in a survey by German telecoms magazine Connect.

The data showed that Macedonians are extremely satisfied with the standard of telecommunication services from the local operators and at the same time enjoy some of the highest quality services in Europe.

The list is based on data analysis from each country, collected in the period from October 2019 to March 2020. Connect.de ranked the quality of mobile services of 94 providers from 28 countries, taking into account network quality, data transfer speed and latency, Connect reported last week

Out of a total 1,000 points, North Macedonia received 913 points, just one less than the Netherlands, which ranks first.

Among the Balkan countries, Croatia ranks 12th with 872 points, while Serbia is 13th with 871 points.

Bulgaria took the 17th place with 831 points and Romania is 24th (744 points).

Telia Sweden has been declared as the best mobile operator while A1 Austria which has a unit in North Macedonia is ranked fifth.