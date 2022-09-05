NEMETHY: Demographics and Cost of Capital

NEMETHY: Demographics and Cost of Capital
Young people borrow to set up a house and family, but from 40 onwards they save to pay off the debt and save for retirement. As pensioners they start to liquidate their assets and spend. But baby boomer demographics are going to knock this curve sideways in the coming years. / bne IntelliNews
By Les Nemethy CEO and founder of Euro-Phoenix Financial Advisors September 5, 2022

While there are short-term fluctuations in interest rates caused by economic circumstances and central bank policies, there are also long-term structural trends affecting interest rates. This article will look in greater detail and one of the most important of these, namely demographics.

The thesis underpinning this article is that global demographics are likely to make the cost of capital more expensive over the coming decades, negatively affecting equity and asset prices. Allow me to walk you through the analysis.

Fundamental to understanding the relationship between demographics and ageing is the life cycle theory developed by Nobel laureates Franco Modigliani and Milton Friedman. Those in their 20’s and 30’s borrow to buy and furnish a home, bring children into the world, etc. Starting from their forties until retirement, they save, to pay off earlier borrowings and to fund retirement. Upon retirement, they abruptly switch from saving and begin liquidating assets to fund retirement. The life cycle curve looks like this:

The shape of this curve can be explained by the desire to maintain a stable quality of life over time.

So, the two main demographic trends hitting us today are (a) couples giving birth to fewer children; and (b) a demographic cliff, where the baby boomer generation suddenly goes into retirement. The baby boomers are the demographic equivalent of a pig working its way through a python. Post-World War II, new family formation and births reached an unprecedented peak. During the past few decades this age cohort became fantastically productive and saved huge amounts of money. Over the course of the next very few years, they are about to retire.

From a savings point of view, this is like throwing a switch. People who have been saving like crazy to squirrel away as many nuts as possible for their retirement—from one day to the next—begin using up those savings. Given the sheer numbers of people retiring in the next few years, this is likely to create big waves in savings and hence the supply of capital.

This trend is a global trend. It is even stronger in China, for example, than in the United States—first because there are more people going into retirement, both in absolute terms and relative to population size, but also because the Chinese have been much bigger savers than Americans or Europeans, because of the One Child Policy and lack of social security safety net in China. Economists have talked of a “savings glut” in China, which may very quickly swing to the opposite extreme.

A number of economists (e.g. Carvalho et al) believe that this demographic tailwind over the past few decades has contributed to a roughly 1.5-2% lower interest rate than otherwise would have prevailed. This demographic tailwind may soon disappear; indeed, the pendulum may swing the other way.

If you accept that the tailwind shifts to a headwind, and we are facing higher interest rates and cost of capital over the coming decades, how does this affect share and asset prices? The pricing of any asset is based on the risk-free cost of capital and the risk premium associated with the asset in question. Because of reduced savings (e.g. reduced supply of capital), risk-free cost of capital increases. And because much of those savings are still held by retirees, a higher risk premium may be required to fund riskier investments. So the pricing of all assets is likely to be affected, but riskier assets more so.

Of course, the trends discussed above will be favourable for savers. Bonds are likely to carry higher yields. In fact, baby boomers become more risk averse as they approach and pass retirement, they are likely to shift their portfolio from stocks into bonds. This will act as a headwind on equity valuations and potentially boost the value of bonds (partially offsetting higher yields caused by reduced availability of savings and capital).

What are trends that could dampen increasing cost of capital?

First, technological innovation tends to improve productivity and hence income and savings rates. Economies may be able to produce more with less labour, generating greater earnings and savings.

Second, should increasing life spans and health spans push back the retirement age, we might see a diminution of the effects talked about in this article. So far, due to Covid-19, the trend seems to have been towards early retirement. However, if Covid were to become a distant memory, this could theoretically change.

However, it is unlikely that either of these trends will outweigh the increased cost of capital. On balance, it is likelier that cost of capital will increase, creating a headwind of share and asset prices over the coming decades.

 

 

Les Nemethy is the CEO and founder of Euro-Phoenix Financial Advisors Ltd and a former official at the World Bank.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: The interesting timing of Kazakhstan’s presidential election

Kazakh manufacturing PMI signals further growth in August

Kazakhstan's Tokayev to call snap presidential election

Opinion

BOOK REVIEW: Climate change on the Arctic treeline

'The Treeline: The last forest and the future of life on earth' explores the northern movement of forests toward the North Pole as the world warms up and what this means for life on earth.

ING: Energy crisis pulls rug from under the big exporting nations

It is a familiar narrative, but a firmly hawkish Fed plus major exporting nations seeing their trade surpluses wiped out by higher energy costs continue to drive the dollar higher. And we doubt an extra 25bp of ECB tightening this autumn will help.

Exiled editor warns of fear, loathing and wishful thinking in Turkey ahead of Erdogan fight for survival

Those who want to see the back of Turkey’s president of two decades at the polls risk “underestimating the skills of a political animal”, says Yavuz Baydar.

ING: German Ifo down, recession not a question of “if” but “how bad will it be”

The list of arguments why the German economy is sliding into recession is getting ever longer. The question isn't about whether there'll be a recession but rather how severe and how long it will be.

ING: Hungarian labour market situation remains pro-inflationary for now

While wage growth remains strong, there are signs that the unemployment rate is rising. This weakening could be because companies are slowly starting to adapt to their ever-increasing costs by downsizing their workforce.

BOOK REVIEW: Climate change on the Arctic treeline
3 days ago
ING: Energy crisis pulls rug from under the big exporting nations
4 days ago
Exiled editor warns of fear, loathing and wishful thinking in Turkey ahead of Erdogan fight for survival
4 days ago
ING: German Ifo down, recession not a question of “if” but “how bad will it be”
7 days ago
ING: Hungarian labour market situation remains pro-inflationary for now
10 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    5 days ago
  2. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    3 days ago
  3. Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares
    7 days ago
  4. Iran delivers Ukraine ‘peace initiative’ to Russia from unnamed European leader
    4 days ago
  5. Poland and Baltic states threaten to impose unilateral ban on Russian tourists
    5 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    24 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    28 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    27 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    18 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss