Moldova’s president appoints new prime minister to tackle security challenges

Moldova’s president appoints new prime minister to tackle security challenges
Moldovan President Maia Sandu picked her security advisor and secretary of the national security council, Dorin Recean, as the next prime minister. / presedinte.md
By bne IntelliNews February 12, 2023

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu has nominated her security advisor and secretary of the national security council, Dorin Recean, to head the government as the new prime minister. 

Sandu made the appointment after Natalia Gavrilita announced her resignation on February 10 after one and a half years in office. The change of prime minister came shortly after Ukrainian officials warned of a plot to destabilise Moldova. The replacement also addresses public disappointment about the slow progress of reforms in key areas such as justice and the deterioration in the standard of living amid high inflation.

Sandu is expected to become more actively involved in governing the country after Recean’s appointment.

Gavrilita announced her resignation following a meeting held by Sandu with members of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), which holds a robust majority in parliament. The transition to the new government will most likely be smooth. Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said that most of the ministers will keep their seats.

Gavrilita has not detailed the reasons for her resignation: she only implied that she enjoyed more support from the country’s foreign partners than internally — but avoided pointing fingers. Rumours about factions within the pro-EU PAS have been circulating for some time.

Sandu has not openly criticised Gavrilita, but remarks about the government’s activity that “could have been better”, voiced since last October, heralded the managed replacement of the head of the cabinet.

“We agreed, as a team, that a reset is needed to provide more discipline and an emphasis on security and the economy,” explained PAS MP Radu Marian. 

Marian added that the executive should be able to deliver a more immediate response to the security challenges in the region.

Gavrilita’s replacement, Recean, is known for his terms in the cabinets of Vlad Filat and Iurie Leanca during 2012-2014 when he restructured the interior ministry. After that, he moved into the private sector, until he was appointed as presidential adviser in February 2022. 

Previously, he studied economics and had an academic career at the Academy of Economica in Chisinau before becoming interior minister. 

Moldova’s stability at risk

A couple of days earlier, Ukraine passed to Moldovan officials a document allegedly leaked from Russia about a detailed plan to undermine political stability in Moldova. 

A day after the replacement of the prime minister in Moldova, a Russian missile again crossed the country’s airspace. The missile did not just touch Moldova’s territory, like the previous ones, but crossed it and reached within 35km of the Romanian border. 

Moldovan officials have talked of the need to develop defence and particularly air defence capabilities, but at present Moldova is unable to respond militarily to such events. 

“We have decided that now is the time for a government reset, in the context of the very complicated security situation. These days I see the statements of [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy. We are also aware of the existence of criminal groups, which try to undermine the state of the Republic of Moldova through several methods. These challenges require an immediate response and the new government must be formed quickly, to start functioning quickly," stated Marian told ProTV.

The PAS MP  also criticised Gavrilita’s cabinet for the lack of "discipline and prioritisation of the problems arising in Moldova".

"There is a greater need for prioritisation and discipline in all government actions. We are on the verge of war. Also, in 2023 we want to give more priority to topics related to the economy and economic growth. We must return to growth," said Marian.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Annual inflation down nearly 3pp in Moldova to 27.3%

IMF: Charting globalization’s turn to 'slowbalization' after world financial crisis

CEE management schools shrug off threat of distance-learning programmes

News

Kazakhstan: Smuggling still rife on border with China

Customs officials are part of the problem.

President Duda says sending F-16s to Ukraine a “serious problem”

Despite their criticism of Western European Nato members for being slow to send heavier and more sophisticated weaponry to Ukraine, the countries on Nato's eastern flank are also struggling to carry through their own transfers of arms to Kyiv.

US and UK sanction top Bulgarian politicians, businessmen for corruption

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington, in coordination with London, is taking action to counter systemic corruption in Bulgaria.

Hungary’s CPI rises above consensus to 27-year high in January

Consumer prices in Hungary rose 25.7% year-on-year in January, accelerating from a 24.5% growth in December.

Polish president thwarts government’s effort to open EU cash tap quickly

Duda sends recently passed bill to cancel the most controversial provisions of the government’s court reform to be reviewed by the Constitutional Tribunal.

Kazakhstan: Smuggling still rife on border with China
3 hours ago
President Duda says sending F-16s to Ukraine a “serious problem”
4 hours ago
US and UK sanction top Bulgarian politicians, businessmen for corruption
13 hours ago
Hungary’s CPI rises above consensus to 27-year high in January
13 hours ago
Polish president thwarts government’s effort to open EU cash tap quickly
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    1 month ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    1 month ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    21 days ago
  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    21 days ago
  2. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    19 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    20 days ago
  5. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss