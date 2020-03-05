Moldova cuts refinancing rate citing Covid-19

By bne IntelliNews March 5, 2020

Moldova’s central bank, the BNM, cut the refinancing rate by 1pp to 4.5% on March 4, citing disinflation risks posed by the global Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The decision to ease monetary policy is oriented towards supporting the aggregate demand that, within the transmission mechanism limits, will be passed through more channels, including the lending channel, BNM explained. Extraordinary board meetings to address unexpected developments were announced as possible.

Last December, BNM slashed the monetary policy rate by 2pp in an unexpected move broadly seen as aimed at helping the government with lower borrowing costs and slightly stronger economic growth rates.

The headline inflation was still 6.9% in January, but the BNM expects it to return within the 5%+/-1.5pp target band in Q2 and drop to 3% by the end of the year, according to the quarterly inflation report issued in early February.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Hungary draw downs €239mn Russian loan for Paks nuclear power plant expansion

Hungary has so far drawn down €239mn of a €10bn loan from the state of Russia for an upgrade of the Paks nuclear power plant, it was announced on February 19. Answering an opposition query, ... more

Kazakh central bank sells $489mn from $62bn rainy day oil fund

The Kazakh central bank sold $489.4mn from its $62bn rainy day oil fund, the National Fund, on Kazakhstan’s domestic market in January for the purpose of financing the state ... more

Vodafone Ukraine raises $500mn via Eurobond placement

Vodafone Ukraine, the second largest Ukrainian mobile operator, has placed a Eurobond issue for $500mn at 6.2% per annum. A source in the banking secotor told news agency Interfax that the demand ... more

Most Read

  1. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    2 days ago
  2. First three cases of coronavirus confirmed in the Czech Republic
    3 days ago
  3. Kremlin: Turkish planes enter Syria air space at own risk
    4 days ago
  4. Iran’s “advisory center in northern Syria” reportedly issued veiled threat to Turkish forces
    1 day ago
  5. Russia’s internet giant Yandex announces growing and more diversified revenues in 2019
    8 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    18 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    1 month ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    14 days ago
  4. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    16 days ago
  5. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    17 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss