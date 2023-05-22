Lithuania poised for early elections over local government expenses scandal

Lithuania poised for early elections over local government expenses scandal
Prime Minister Minister Ingrida Simonyte with Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki. / Latvian PM's Office.
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius May 22, 2023

Lithuania looks poised for early elections after the leadership of the ruling Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) said it would push for the coalition government’s resignation unless snap polls were held. The next national election is not due until October 2024.  

The Baltic state’s politics have been in uproar since Andrius Tapinas, a journalist and an internet media personality, earlier this month reported that the government’s education, culture, and finance ministers received thousands of euros in expenses as members of the Kaunas City Council but failed to provide receipts.

Education, Science and Sport Minister Jurgita Siugzdiniene has handed in a resignation letter to Prime Minister Minister Ingrida Simonyte, although the premier has yet to accept it.

Simonyte – prime minister since December 2020 of a centre-right coalition of the Homeland Union, Liberal Movement and Freedom Party  – has said she was satisfied with Siugzdiniene's explanation, and trusts her.

Gabrielius Landsbergis, leader of the rightwing Homeland Union, has said that most politicians fail to meet the standards of transparency demanded by the public and that removing her alone would amount to "lynching", Reuters reported.

"The norms of proper behaviour [for expenses reporting] are set so high that they are simply unattainable ... I don't think this can be solved in any other way than a full reset of the whole system," Landsbergis told reporters.

As a member of the Kaunas City Council in 2019-2020, Siugzdiniene claimed expense reimbursements worth  €13,800. She did not, however, submit any receipts, saying this was not required by the rules.

Two more ministers, the Liberal Movement Culture Minister Simonas Kairys and the TS-LKD Finance Minister Gintarė Skaiste, have also had to answer questions about their expenses as former Kaunas Council members.

The Homeland Union presidium convened on late May 19 and decided that if the Lithuanian Parliament, the Seimas, does not approve early elections, it would consider the resignation of the entire government.

The presidium also recommends to its parliamentary group to submit as soon as possible changes to the regulation of the expenses of municipal councils, which would introduce a common standard of transparency and accountability in all Lithuanian municipalities.

Asked about the early elections initiative, Homeland Union deputy leader Radvile Morkunaite-Mikuleniene said that the party believes that it is about the public’s trust in the entire political system.

“This is for the people to assess. Whoever will have a mandate of trust after the next elections, will be able to ensure these standards. If this initiative is not approved by the Seimas, then we will consider changes in the government,” Radvile Morkunaite-Mikuleniene said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq

Baltic states to create unified MSCI stock market index

EBRD cuts regional growth forecasts again but Central Asia still going strong

News

Pashinyan recognises Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

Pashinyan’s statement was his clearest public pronouncement on his policy in the peace negotiations.

Russian partisans claim to have “liberated” town on Ukrainian border

A Russian settlement on the border with Ukraine has reportedly fallen under the control of anti-Kremlin Russian partisans following a cross-border raid.

Moldova sets 2030 as EU accession target at massive pro-EU rally in Chisinau

80,000 people turned out in country of 2.7mn showing overwhelming commitment to joining the EU.

"Ukraine offers the world salvation from war" – Zelenskiy pushes peace proposal and garners further support at G7 summit in Japan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had a “busy day of diplomacy” at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, meeting with world leaders and reiterating the importance of Kyiv’s 10-point peace plan on May 21.

Xi presents grand development plan for Central Asia

Some observers conclude, however, that the big event produced lots of rhetoric and little action.

Pashinyan recognises Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan
13 minutes ago
Russian partisans claim to have “liberated” town on Ukrainian border
2 hours ago
Moldova sets 2030 as EU accession target at massive pro-EU rally in Chisinau
12 hours ago
"Ukraine offers the world salvation from war" – Zelenskiy pushes peace proposal and garners further support at G7 summit in Japan.
12 hours ago
Xi presents grand development plan for Central Asia
20 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    9 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    8 days ago
  3. EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq
    4 days ago
  4. UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
    8 months ago
  5. Countries most in debt to China
    1 month ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    9 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    12 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    13 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss