Leaders of all five ‘Stans plus Armenia in Moscow for May 9 victory parade

The leaders of all five of the Central Asian republics as well as Armenia arrived in Moscow to stand next to president Vladimir Putin for the annual May 9 Victory parade in defiance of US pressure to break ties with Russia.

The six leaders from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus, as well as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend the emotionally charged event, one of the most important on Russia’s political calendar, to celebrate the victory over Nazi German in what the Russians call the Great Patriotic war.

Putin has linked the victory over Nazis with his war in Ukraine, which he claims is being run by a Nazis regime.

The decision to attend the ceremony will raise eyebrows in Washington which has been putting pressure on the Central Asian states to break ties with Russia. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Central Asia in March to meet with foreign ministers as Western and Russian diplomats are travelling the world to drum up support for their sides.

Blinken was pressuring the ‘Stans to cut ties and enforce the Western sanctions regime, and received some promises, but little concrete action. Kazakhstan introduced some extra inspections on transit goods to “ensure they complied with the sanctions regime”. Blinken promised to provide “alternatives to Russian investment and routes for exporting goods,” but given their landlocked geography and Russia’s proximity, there are few alternatives to trading with Russia for the ‘Stans.

Trade between the various Central Asian states and Russia continues to boom thanks to the war, bring them a badly needed economic windfall. Blinken delivered a “prod rather than a shove” in the right direction, as the White House acknowledges the Central Asian states have little choice but to maintain good relations with Russia as their economies remain joined at the hip. Nevertheless, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has been spooked by the US threats of secondary sanctions and are trying to sail a difficult passage between maintaining good relations with Russia and not falling foul of Western sanctions.

The region has become a major transit route for banned good to enter Russia and trade between the so-called ‘Stans and Russia has exploded in the last year.

The six leaders attendance at the victory day parade is a major PR coup for Putin and highlights Russia’s continued influence in its backyard. While all the leaders of the Central Asian and Caucasus countries have moved to put some extra distance between themselves and the Kremlin, their attendance at the parade, which is very important to Putin as a mainstay of his nationalist message, underscores the realities of their dependence.

It is highlights the importance of Eurasia in Russia’s new foreign policy concept, released last month, which singles out Eurasia as a key region for development. Eurasia is also a major plank for China’s foreign policy as it attempts to build a land-link between Asia and Europe. Both China and Russia are pushing for the deeper integration of the Eurasian countries as part of its effort to build a BRICS bloc of non-aligned emerging markets that are independent of Western influence or control.

All five Central Asian countries were once part of the Soviet Union but declared independence in 1991, however, their economies remain tightly interwoven with Russia’s.

Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit a memorial in Rzhev, a city west of Moscow in Russia's Tver region that was the site of heavy fighting during the war and where many fighters from Central Asia are buried.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov unveiled a memorial in Rzhev on May 8, saying it would "serve as a symbol of our eternal memory to all the heroes who fought for our future." The Kyrgyz president arrived in Russia on May 7 for bilateral talks with Putin and other officials and was the only one of the five Central Asian leaders to announce his participation in the May 9 parade ahead of his arrival. The others made the announcement they were going to Moscow on “a working visit” the day before.

The parade used to be attended by a number of international dignitaries, but since 2014 those numbers have dwindled to a few members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

In 2021, only Tajik President Emomali Rahmon attended the Victory Day parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, no foreign leaders attended the World War II celebrations in Moscow after Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power for nearly 30 years, will attend this year's parade. Lukashenko traditionally leads the May 9 Victory Day celebration in Belarus, which was ravaged during World War II.

Putin is expected to hold talks with the foreign leaders during the May 9 celebration. Japarov's office said the Kyrgyz leader would hold a bilateral meeting with Putin on May 8 to discuss "current issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda, as well as the future of further development of mutually beneficial cooperation."

Kyrgyzstan is part of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance in Eurasia that also includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan. The country is also a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, a trading bloc dominated by Russia that also includes Belarus, Armenia, and Kazakhstan.

Kyrgyzstan's Tulip Revolution took place in 2005 amid street protests demanding political reforms that made it a beacon of fledgling democracy in a region more routinely stocked with post communist authoritarians. Putin dismissed pro-democracy events there and in other former Soviet republics, including Georgia and Ukraine, as "colour revolutions" fomented by Western meddling.

Japarov was a surprise no-show at a gathering last year of the Russia-led Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in St. Petersburg on Putin's 70th birthday. Kyrgyzstan then abruptly cancelled CSTO training drills, which hawkish Russian lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin suggested was a reflection of Bishkek indulging in a "game" and wishing "not to fall under any spread of Western sanctions."

Pashinyan’s attendance is a mild surprise as he lead a pro-democracy protest that ousted the former kleptocratic government and is a liberal reformer. However, like with the Central Asian counties, Armenia’s economy is heavily dependent on Moscow which also guarantees its security in the region. Pashinyan has gone out of his way to developed close ties with Putin since taking office.