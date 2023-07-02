Kosovan PM Kurti slams EU's "unjust" punitive measures

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti has expressed his dissatisfaction with the punitive measures imposed by the European Union against Kosovo, saying they are unfair.

On July 1, a spokesperson for the EU confirmed that the temporary punitive measures had been communicated to the government of Kosovo on June 28. These measures were implemented in response to the EU's assessment that Kosovo had not taken the necessary steps to alleviate tensions in the northern region of the country.

However, Kurti affirmed that his government will continue its path without compromising the rule of law and constitutionality. Kurti hopes that these measures will not last long, as Kosovo requires support on its journey forward.

"These are not sanctions, but it is true that they are punitive measures and they are unjust, because Kosovo and its government have the most democratic, pro-European state and executive power,” Kurti was cited as saying by broadcaster RTK on July 2.

"Regrettably, Kosovo has not yet fulfilled the required obligations. Consequently, the European Union, in line with the prior warning issued by the High Representative, Josep Borrell, on behalf of the member states on June 3, has opted to impose certain measures," an EU spokeperson told RTK.

The punitive measures include the temporary suspension of bodies established under the Stabilisation and Association Agreement (SAA), exclusion from high-level meetings, and the suspension of bilateral visits, except those related to addressing the crisis in the north through EU-facilitated dialogue.

Moreover, funds from the Instruments of Pre-Accession (IPA 2024) have been halted, and Kosovo's proposals within the Investment Framework in the Western Balkans were not considered.

The EU emphasised that the measures are reversible depending on developments on the ground and the decisions made by Kurti.

Tensions in the northern part of Kosovo, predominantly inhabited by Serbs, escalated when new Albanian mayors entered municipal buildings under the protection of the Kosovo Police on May 26. Serbs have since been protesting, demanding the withdrawal of the new mayors and special police units.

The EU has repeatedly urged Kosovo to take immediate steps to reduce tensions, including the suspension of police operations near municipal buildings in the north, enabling mayors to perform their duties from alternative locations, announcing extraordinary elections in the four municipalities, and facilitating the participation of Serbs living in those areas.

In response to the EU's punitive measures, opposition parties in Kosovo have demanded accountability from Kurti. Some opposition leaders, such as the chairman of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, Ramush Haradinaj, have called for a motion to overthrow the government.

On June 30, the European Council condemned the recent violent incidents in northern Kosovo and called for immediate de-escalation.

They emphasised the need for early elections in all four municipalities in the north. Failure to reduce tensions could have negative consequences.

The EU also stressed the importance of continuing the EU-facilitated dialogue and implementing the agreement on the path to normalisation, including the establishment of the Association/Community of Serb Majority Municipalities.