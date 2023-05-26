ING: Turkey no change in central bank’s policy approach

ING: Turkey no change in central bank’s policy approach
Turkey's central bank kept rates on hold at 8.5% despite runaway inflation and a tanking lira. Observers are hoping for a new policy direction after elections this weekend, but are not holding their breath. / bne IntelliNews
By Ben Aris in Berlin May 26, 2023

The Central Bank of Turkey kept its policy rate flat at the May meeting and concluded that the current rate is adequate to support the recovery from February's earthquakes. It did not offer any signals about a policy change or provide renewed forward guidance.

At the first rate-setting meeting after the 14 May elections, the Turkish central bank kept its policy rate on hold at 8.50% in line with the market consensus and maintained its forward guidance that the current policy rate is adequate to support the recovery from the earthquakes earlier this year. Accordingly, the market's reaction to the decision was muted, as $/TRY has been flat.

After the elections, the CBT took a tightening step and expanded the scope of the security maintenance requirements based on loan growth to include other commercial loans and consumer loans. But a few days later, this was reversed ahead of the election run-off, though "liraisation" regulations and news reports of increased controls over banks’ daily FX transactions have remained in place. In this environment, whether the CBT came up with any signal for a policy change or renewed forward guidance was quite important and closely watched by the market.

However, the CBT’s assessment this month was almost a carbon copy of the note shared after the April meeting:

  • The bank has kept its assessment on the global economy completely unchanged, once again mentioning recession concerns due to a number of factors, including “conditions threatening financial stability”. Given this backdrop, financial markets are also shifting their expectations related to the end of tightening cycles in the near term.
  • Regarding the domestic economic outlook, the CBT seems to be more positive with a faster-than-expected recovery in the earthquake region.
  • It also kept the forward guidance unchanged while pointing out that “the effects of the earthquake in the first half of 2023 will be closely monitored”. The bank also restated the need to keep financial conditions supportive in response to the earthquakes and repeated its emphasis on alternative policy instruments and alignment of all policy instruments with “Liraisation” targets.

The consensus view points to the need for normalisation in the conduct of monetary policy given the narrowing room for muddling through with continued pressure on reserves, which have declined by $22.1bn on a year-to-date basis, standing at $105.1bn as of 12 May. In this regard, whether the new administration after the second round of the presidential elections will change/revise the new economy model will be a key issue for watchers of the Turkish economy.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

TURKISH ELECTION LIVE: Presidential run-off

Voting fraud alert as Turkey’s election board fails to deliver data on country’s May 14 polls

Economic bombs could wreck Turkey under a re-elected Erdogan, warn analysts

Opinion

KABANOVSKY: Where Nazis dare – missing the trees for the forest in Belgorod

Significant developments are unfolding in Russia. On May 22, an unexpected yet strategic incursion into the Belgorod Oblast was orchestrated by the Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL) and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC).

COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!

Last year, the ‘Knot’, the highly rated American wedding magazine, asked 12,000 newly wed couples whether they had chosen a natural or a lab-grown diamond for their engagement ring? A third went for industrial stones.

OPINION: Azerbaijan’s energy diplomacy pivots to the Balkans

Azerbaijan can’t fully substitute for Russian gas at the pan-European level, but it can play a crucial role in promoting the energy security of individual states.

OPINION: Romania's fast-growing foreign debt

It is high time to scrutinise the sustainability of Romania’s foreign debt, which has reached over €154bn and close to 60% of the country’s GDP.

DON: Janet Yellen is relaxed about de-dollarisation, but is her calm justified? The numbers suggest not.

Countries outside the US/UK/Europe bloc are leaving the dollar-based trade community at a rate which has begun to alarm US geopolitical strategists, and neocons in particular.

KABANOVSKY: Where Nazis dare – missing the trees for the forest in Belgorod
1 day ago
COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
2 days ago
OPINION: Azerbaijan’s energy diplomacy pivots to the Balkans
5 days ago
OPINION: Romania's fast-growing foreign debt
5 days ago
DON: Janet Yellen is relaxed about de-dollarisation, but is her calm justified? The numbers suggest not.
9 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    2 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    3 months ago
  3. Is Lukashenko dead?
    14 days ago
  4. Zimbabwe's $320mn deal to purchase 32 helicopters from Russia raises dust
    5 days ago
  5. Ukraine's Security Service reported to have backed Russian neo-Nazi group which "liberated" Russian village
    4 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    14 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    3 months ago
  3. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    2 days ago
  4. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    18 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss