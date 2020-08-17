Industrial production bounces back to pre-crisis levels in some Russia regions, but retail sales fall in all but one

Industrial production bounces back to pre-crisis levels in some Russia regions, but retail sales fall in all but one
Some of Russia's regions have clawed back all the losses incurred from the coronacrisis, but retail sales have fallen everywhere except
By bne IntelliNews August 17, 2020

Total industrial output, which comprises extractive industries and manufacturing, recovered in Russia’s Central Federal District in June to the same level as in June last year, Bank of Finland Institute for Economies in Transition (BOFIT) reported on August 14.

The Central Federal District includes Moscow, where production has recovered to levels well above a year ago. In nearly all other federal districts as well as the City of St. Petersburg, industrial output has shrunk more, by about 10% y/y, with neither May nor June bringing much respite.

In extractive industries, which include oil & gas production as well as support services, industrial output was down in Russia in May-June by 15% y/y. The decline was about the same in the Tyumen region, which is part of the Ural Federal District and accounts for more than a third of Russia’s extractive industry activity. Production also fell tangibly in several other fairly significant regions of mineral extraction, including Tatarstan and the Orenburg region in the Volga Federal District, the Krasnoyarsk region in the Siberia Federal District and the Sakhalin island in the Far East Federal District.

Manufacturing output has declined widely across Russia, falling in about 60 of the country’s more than 80 administrative regions during April-June. Due to recoveries, manufacturing output in June was down on-year in no more than about 40 regions. Large drops were seen in the Northwestern Federal District due to a deep dive in output in the City of St. Petersburg, along with the Volga and Far East Federal Districts. Clear output recoveries were also seen in the Northwestern and Volga Federal Districts.

Besides the broad-based downturn in manufacturing, the output figures for several regions and even Russia’s national manufacturing figure, have been impacted notably by reduced production in several hubs of certain large manufacturing branches.

First, car production collapsed in spring in five significant regions, i.e. the City of St. Petersburg, and the regions of Nizhni Novgorod, Samara, Kaluga and Kaliningrad. Second, production of petroleum products declined precipitously in four important regions: Nizhni Novgorod, Omsk, Bashkiria and Moscow. Third, metal production contracted considerably in three regions: in the Chelyabinsk, Krasnoyarsk and Sverdlovsk regions.

Only one of Russia’s over 80 regions, Chukotka, avoided a sharp drop in retail sales in spring after the imposition of restrictions during the government’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic. In June, retail sales in just 14 regions had recovered to the same levels as in June 2019. Most of the recovery seen in the Central Federal District in June was driven by the resurgence of retail sales in Moscow. In six other federal districts, June retail sales were down by 6−12% y/y.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

FPRI BMB Russia: Russia’s federal budget deficit grew a whopping 85% in July

AFC Capital: Uzbekistan stakes claim as Gold Country

TURKEY INSIGHT: Hobbling banks introduce fees on physical FX withdrawals

News

Pompeo ends CEE tour with defence deal with Poland but main focus was on countering Chinese influence

US secretary of state’s four-country tour emphasised bringing Central European governments on board in the US’ diplomatic offensive against Chinese influence, specifically Chinese tech giant Huawei’s involvement in 5G networks.

Russia posts $40mn fund inflow, still dominated by bonds

On the week ending August 12 Russian assets saw about $40mn inflows from combined equity and bond fund flows versus $60mn outflows seen in the previous week, but bonds are seeing more inflows than equities

Belarus’ opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova says it's too soon for sanctions

Belarus’ opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova, one of the three women that fought Belarus self-appointed Alexander Lukashenko in the August 9 presidential elections, says its too soon for EU sanctions that will make talks with the state harder

Erdogan camp fumes after Biden “autocrat” comments resurface in video

Washington should encourage Turkish opposition leaders “to be able to take on and defeat Erdogan. Not by a coup, not by a coup, but by the electoral process”, says US presidential election candidate.

First pro-government rally in Belarus dwarfed by largest opposition gathering in country's history

Thousands of coerced Belarusian factory workers from across country bussed into central Minsk for pro-government rally, but Lukashenko's attempted show of strength pales in comparison to giant demonstration of opposition.

Pompeo ends CEE tour with defence deal with Poland but main focus was on countering Chinese influence
23 hours ago
Russia posts $40mn fund inflow, still dominated by bonds
2 days ago
Belarus’ opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova says it's too soon for sanctions
2 hours ago
Erdogan camp fumes after Biden “autocrat” comments resurface in video
10 hours ago
First pro-government rally in Belarus dwarfed by largest opposition gathering in country's history
17 hours ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    1 day ago
  2. COMMENT: Why the Kremlin wouldn’t mind if Lukashenko is deposed
    6 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    1 day ago
  4. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    13 days ago
  5. Lukashenko ups the ante with armed troops in second night of protests in Belarus
    6 days ago
  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    21 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    20 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    1 day ago
  4. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    11 days ago
  5. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss