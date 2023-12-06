Industrial prices in Romania resume growth in September-October as energy prices remain elevated

Industrial prices in Romania resume growth in September-October as energy prices remain elevated
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews December 6, 2023

Industrial prices in Romania (chart) increased by 2.4% in September-October 2023, after they plunged by 6.1% during February-June and stayed flat during the summer, according to the statistics office INS.

Energy prices remain the major driver and they increased by 5.3% in September.

Energy prices are still 4% below the peak levels reached in January-March, but they stabilised at a high level rather than further dropping towards the “old normal”. The prolongation of the war in Ukraine and the complications in the Middle East are not supportive of lowering energy prices soon, with a negative impact on consumer price inflation and capacity utilisation in industry.

In annual terms, the factory-gate inflation remains negative (-2.2% y/y) in October for the fourth month in a row but this doesn’t much help the energy-intensive industries that still can’t afford to resume operations at full capacity due to the high cost of energy in absolute terms.

Related Content

COP28: A week in, and fossil fuels and finance dominate

Earth nears catastrophic climate tipping points, say scientists

COP28 leader defends controversial remarks

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COP28: A week in, and fossil fuels and finance dominate

Earth nears catastrophic climate tipping points, say scientists

COP28 leader defends controversial remarks

Data

Kazakhstan's November services PMI shows first contraction in eight months

Despite lapse in demand, firms said to retain positive attitude on 12-month outlook for activity, which remained historically elevated. Inflationary pressures continued to retreat.

Slovak GDP grew by 1.1% y/y in Q3

GDP also up by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter as trade surplus makes up for lower domestic demand.

Russia’s services PMI posts 52.2 in November as growth cools, but remains comfortably in the black

Russian service providers recorded a modest expansion in business activity during November, according to the latest PMI survey from S&P Global, but the rate of growth slowed somewhat from October.

Employment in Romania up 1.3% y/y in Q3

Largest number of jobs created in construction, IT&C and hospitality sectors.

Czech GDP dropped by 0.7% y/y and by 0.5% q/q in 3Q23

Czechia remains the only EU country not to have recovered its pre-pandemic level of output.

Kazakhstan's November services PMI shows first contraction in eight months
16 hours ago
Slovak GDP grew by 1.1% y/y in Q3
17 hours ago
Russia’s services PMI posts 52.2 in November as growth cools, but remains comfortably in the black
1 day ago
Employment in Romania up 1.3% y/y in Q3
1 day ago
Czech GDP dropped by 0.7% y/y and by 0.5% q/q in 3Q23
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    10 days ago
  2. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    8 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The boomerang effect: sanctions hurt Europe more than Russia
    5 days ago
  4. Putin's approval rating up to 85% in November, Russians happy with the country's direction
    3 days ago
  5. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    10 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    8 days ago
  5. Lavrov confirms Ukraine war peace deal reached last April, but then abandoned
    2 months ago

Reports

SELECT `n`.`nid` AS `id`, `n`.`title`, 'bne IntelliNews' AS authors, 'bne IntelliNews' AS bylines, `wc`.`field_website_callout_value` AS `summary`, `smc`.`field_social_media_callout_value` AS `social`, `pd`.`published_at` AS `date`, `p`.`field_publication__tid` AS `publication_id`, `fm`.`uri` AS `image`, `fspcaption`.`field_story_photo_caption_value` AS `image_credit`, `fspcredit`.`field_story_photo_credit_value` AS `image_author`, `ws`.`field_website_sections_tid` AS `section_id`, `fdfs`.`field_subject_tid` AS `subject_id`, `db`.`body_value` AS `body`, `fm2`.`uri` AS `pdf`, `et`.`field_enable_tracking_value` AS `tracking`, `ht`.`field_head_tags_value` AS `headTags`, `bt`.`field_body_tags_value` AS `bodyTags` FROM `node` AS `n` LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_callout` AS `wc` ON wc.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_social_media_callout` AS `smc` ON smc.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `publication_date` AS `pd` ON pd.nid = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_publication_` AS `p` ON p.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_picture` AS `sp` ON sp.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm` ON fm.fid = sp.field_story_picture_fid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_caption` AS `fspcaption` ON fspcaption.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_credit` AS `fspcredit` ON fspcredit.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `workflow_node` AS `wn` ON wn.nid = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_sections` AS `ws` ON ws.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_subject` AS `fdfs` ON fdfs.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_body` AS `db` ON db.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_file` AS `ff` ON ff.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm2` ON fm2.fid = ff.field_file_fid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_enable_tracking` AS `et` ON et.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_head_tags` AS `ht` ON ht.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_body_tags` AS `bt` ON bt.entity_id = n.nid WHERE (n.status = 1) AND (n.type = 'article') AND (n.nid = 304421) AND (wn.sid= 3) AND (p.field_publication__tid IN (2465,2851,3184,3159,3266,3264,3270,3265,3267,3268,3269,3171,3168,3185,3170,1346,1345,3180,3175,3254,3249,1207,1208,3181,3231,3177,3186,3178,1003,3187,2975,3204,3198,3188,3202,3196,3250,3189,3160,3161,3312,3313,3173,3314,3315,3167,3259,3257,3263,3258,3260,3261,3262,3174,3316,3165,3192,3163,3282,3190,2811,3256,3317,3162,3318,3191,3297,3182,3179,3166,3319,3376,3320,3172,3255,3169,1008,3203,3197,3321,3252,3164,1307,3322,3183,3220,3176,3201,3323,1327,1020,1006,1009,1013,1014,1018,1005,1328,1010,1011,1002,1012,1311,1330,1017,1016,1019,1004,1001,1334,1335,1336,1015,1337,1338,1339,1340,1341,2496,2501,2517,2529,2506,2505,2524,2513,2526,2537,2489,2490,2520,2536,2488,2532,2500,2515,2503,2493,2527,2523,2510,2525,2498,2499,2528,2507,2487,2511,2521,2502,2491,2519,2497,2492,2514,2495,2509,2512,1629,3358)) LIMIT 1
Dismiss