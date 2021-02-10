IMF says CBR has room to cut 50bp off interest rates this week

IMF says CBR has room to cut 50bp off interest rates this week
Inflation has risen to 5.2% in January, above the CBR's target rate of 4%, but the IMF believes inflationary pressures will fall as the ruble strengthens, and there is room for a 50bp cut at the next policy meeting on February 12.
By bne IntelliNews February 10, 2021

Economists at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) say that the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has room to cut 50bp off interest rates to boost growth in the coming months despite surging inflation.

In January, consumer prices in Russia grew 0.7% month on month, which pushed annual inflation well over the CBR’s target rate of 4% to 5.2% – the highest that inflation has been since May 2019.

The CBR has prioritised its fight against inflation, which fell to record post-Soviet lows in 2019 – over boosting growth, and remains one of the most conservative central banks in the world.

Prices have been pushed up in the second half of 2020 by rising food costs and the feed-through from the devaluation of the ruble that followed a collapse of oil prices in March, coupled with mounting concerns of new sanctions from the Biden administration.

However, as the end of the coronavirus pandemic is in sight commodity prices are rallying and oil prices broke through $60 per barrel for the first time in over a year on February 9.

The IMF believes inflationary pressures will subside as a strengthening ruble filters through into consumer prices, analysts at the IMF wrote in a statement cited by Bloomberg. Easing monetary policy now would prevent inflation falling below the central bank’s 4% target later in the year, they said.

“Staff estimates that 50bps in rate cuts are necessary under the baseline to avoid this from happening, and thereby help preserve room to respond to future shocks,” according to the report.

The central bank is expected to keep the key rate at a historic low of 4.25% for a fourth straight policy meeting on February 12, but economists will be looking out for signals that Governor Elvira Nabiullina will start adopting a more hawkish tone after inflation accelerated close to a two-year high.

Analysts at Citibank and Renaissance Capital say they are anticipating at least one small rate increase this year.

“It is true that some risks, should they materialise, could lead to a further depreciation of the ruble and be inflationary through this channel,” according to the report. “Staff believe there is a cost to waiting to see if these risks materialise, given lags to policy.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland’s recession “one of the world’s mildest”, PM Morawiecki boasts

ISTANBUL BLOG: Get ready for the official oaf figures

The Kremlin to launch a $6.7bn social spending package to placate protesters

Data

Poland’s recession “one of the world’s mildest”, PM Morawiecki boasts

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic-induced recession in Poland is one of the “mildest in the world,” the Polish Prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on February 9.

Romania’s exports strengthen in Q4 after three quarters of decline

1.3% rise in exports in 4Q20 wasn't strong enough to offset the sharp contraction of exports during the lockdown.

Polish wages grow 5% y/y in Q4

Outlook for the job market and for further wage growth is improving following weeks of near-complete lockdown.

46% of Bulgarian companies cut investment during coronacrisis

Investment strategies of Bulgarian companies have been substantially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with 46% of them investing less than planned, an EIB survey shows.

Albania has Europe’s lowest minimum wage

Minimum wages were considerably lower in the four Western Balkan states that have set minimum wages than in most EU member states.

Poland’s recession “one of the world’s mildest”, PM Morawiecki boasts
3 hours ago
Romania’s exports strengthen in Q4 after three quarters of decline
4 hours ago
Polish wages grow 5% y/y in Q4
20 hours ago
46% of Bulgarian companies cut investment during coronacrisis
1 day ago
Albania has Europe’s lowest minimum wage
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    3 days ago
  2. US open to easing Nord Stream 2 sanctions
    6 days ago
  3. The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell slated by critics for not holding Russia to account over Navalny's jailing
    4 days ago
  4. Russian government launches a National Projects 2.0 revamp
    5 days ago
  5. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Soft power in the Balkans, hard power in the Caucasus
    2 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    30 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    12 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    23 days ago
  4. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    20 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss