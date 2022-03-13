Hungary’s automotive sector posts first growth after six months in January

Hungary’s automotive sector posts first growth after six months in January
By bne IntelliNews March 13, 2022

After six consecutive months of declines, the output of Hungary’s automotive manufacturing, the biggest segment of the industrial sector, rose 6.8% y/y in January, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said in a detailed reading on March 11.

The automotive segment, which accounts for around one fifth of the manufacturing sector, has been hit by production shutdowns and scale-backs because of the global semiconductor shortage, but the outlook is further clouded by the impacts of the war.

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is reducing the number of shifts at its plant in Kecskemet from three to two shifts from March 16 until the end of the month because deliveries from suppliers in Ukraine have stopped.

The company is cooperating with its suppliers and following the situation closely while working on solutions to secure its supply chains, the unit said. Last year, the Hungarian plant turned out over 160,000 vehicles.

Magyar Suzuki said it has not experienced any supplier problems, but has already stopped deliveries to Russia and Ukraine from March.

The company, which produced 112,475 cars last year, 87% of which were sold on foreign markets, plans to continue production in two shifts at its plant in Esztergom.

The detailed data show the output of the computer, electronics and optical equipment segment – accounting for 11% of manufacturing – edged down 0.2% y/y in January. Output of the food, drinks and tobacco segment – which made up 12% of manufacturing sector output – increased 13.7%.


 

Headline industrial output rose 8.9%, the fastest rate since the summer, KSH confirmed. Adjusted for the number of workdays, output rose 7.1%. In a month-on-month comparison, output rose a seasonally- and workday-adjusted 1.9%.

Industrial sector sales increased by 9% in January, as domestic sales rose 13.1% and export sales were up 6.5%.

The order stock in segments of the manufacturing sector tracked by KSH was up 24.8% at the end of January from 12 months earlier. New order volume rose 1.6% as new domestic orders rose 19.1%, but new export orders fell 1%.

Investments launched during the crisis supported by HUF2 trillion (€5.3bn) in grants and credit are now coming to fruition, the Ministry of Innovation and Technology said. Industrial output expanded 9.6% last year, bouncing back from a 6.1% decline. Analysts said it is too early to give projections for 2022 due to uncertainties.

Soaring energy costs and supply problems were compounded by the impact of the war on the one hand, and new capacities in the electronics and automotive industries on the other. Overall, Hungary’s sales to Russia and Ukraine combined account for 4-5% of total exports.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bnePodcast: Energy shock – in the economic war Fortress Russia has no ammunition

Hungary’s headline inflation hits 15-year high despite price caps

MOSCOW BLOG: Recalibrating for the economic war with Russia

Data

Romania’s stock exchange maintains double-digit annual growth despite deep war losses

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, BET, boasted a robust 12.6% y/y annual advance as of March 11.

Slovak industrial production rises 3.1% y/y in January

After seasonal adjustments, industrial output dropped by 1.2% month-on-month in January.

Russia's GDP expected to drop 8-15% in 2022 on Ukraine invasion, inflation at 20%

The domestic analysts surveyed by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) on March 10 forecast Russia's GDP to drop by 8% in 2022 – the worst result since 1998 – after military invasion of Ukraine, versus 2.4% growth expected previously.

Slovak GDP up by 1.4% y/y in 4Q21

Economy grew by 3% for the whole of 2021.

Czech inflation at its highest level since June 1998

Rise in consumer prices accelerated to 11.1% year-on-year in February.

Romania’s stock exchange maintains double-digit annual growth despite deep war losses
4 hours ago
Slovak industrial production rises 3.1% y/y in January
4 hours ago
Russia's GDP expected to drop 8-15% in 2022 on Ukraine invasion, inflation at 20%
2 days ago
Slovak GDP up by 1.4% y/y in 4Q21
3 days ago
Czech inflation at its highest level since June 1998
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    1 day ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    3 days ago
  3. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    6 days ago
  4. Ukrainian IT company moves offices from ‘pro-Russian’ Serbia to Croatia
    5 days ago
  5. Ukraine blows up bridge to Transnistria after Tiraspol reasserts its independence
    7 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    1 day ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    11 days ago
  3. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    18 days ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    3 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss