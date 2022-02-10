Hungary rejects stationing of Nato troops in the country

Hungary rejects stationing of Nato troops in the country
"The Hungarian army is in the proper shape to guarantee the security of the country. So, we don't need additional troops on the territory of Hungary," said Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
By bne IntelliNews February 10, 2022

Hungary will not accept the deployment of Nato troops on its soil as part of manoeuvres over the Ukraine crisis, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Euronews.

"The Hungarian army is in the proper shape to guarantee the security of the country. So, we don't need additional troops on the territory of Hungary," he added.

At the end of January, Szijjarto confirmed that Hungary’s defence ministry was consulting with Nato on the American proposal for the deployment of troops to Hungary, but dismissed news reports that the military alliance could deploy a 1,000-strong unit as "fake news".

The US has sent extra soldiers to Poland and Romania, while Germany has bolstered troop numbers in Lithuania. Nato troops are already stationed in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania as well as Poland.

On the eve of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s visit to Moscow, Hungarian Defence Minister Tibor Benko made it clear to his UK counterpart that there is no need for Nato to deploy its troops in Hungary amid tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, while stressing the country’s commitment to the alliance.

The Hungarian government has remained quiet about the military build-up on Ukraine’s borders and on Russian demands to withdraw military technology from Nato countries not members of the military alliance before 1999. Before the February 1 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Szijjarto called for a de-escalation of the crisis.

Hungarian-US ties have cooled since the Biden administration took office. Prime Minister Vikor Orban established cordial relations with former US President Donald Trump. Three years ago, the government has formally authorised the free movement of US armed forces in Hungary after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Hungary.

 

Chaarat Gold delays Kyrgyzstan mine project on investor uncertainty caused by Kumtor seizure

Construction impacted by debt financing setbacks with “cautiousness in the market” attributed to uncertainty caused by actions of populist Japarov administration.

Romania’s central bank abandons dovish stance with 50bp rate hike

Revised inflation report shows a considerable worsening of the short-term outlook for inflation, under the strong impact of supply-side shocks.

Lukashenko talks up expansion of Union State

Lukashenko told a Russian TV presenter that economic necessity may force Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to join the Russian and Belarusian Union State. He said he was also 'certain' that Ukraine and Armenia would become part of the Union.

Slovak parliament approves Defence Cooperation Agreement with US

The defence pact has divided Slovak politics and society amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Rial gains and Tehran unveils missile as final nuclear deal revival talks begin

US senators left shocked by classified briefing from Biden administration officials on “breakout time” standing between Iran and having enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon.

