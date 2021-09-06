Hungarian central bank sees little chance of government slashing 5.9% deficit target despite stellar growth

Hungarian central bank sees little chance of government slashing 5.9% deficit target despite stellar growth
MNB Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy has repeatedly warned of the risk of overheating.
By bne IntelliNews September 6, 2021

The National Bank (MNB) expects the government to use additional proceeds from better-than-expected growth to boost expenditures this year, thus reducing the chances of reducing the budget gap at a faster pace, according to its biannual fiscal report on September 3.

"On the basis of favourable macroeconomic projections, a more ambitious reduction of the general government deficit and state debt than the one at present would be a realistic goal, which is why it would pay off to save surplus resources from economic growth in 2022," the MNB said in the report.

Instead, the central bankers presume that additional room for manoeuvre resulting from stellar growth in 2021 will be used by the government.

MNB Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy has repeatedly warned of the risk of overheating and said the government’s 5.9% deficit target could set the country up for persistently high inflation.

He argued that the economic recovery would allow Hungary to return to a path of fiscal balance sooner after the pandemic stimulus widened the budget gap in 2020 and 2021.

Finance Minister Mihaly Varga has shrugged off these criticisms, saying that "if we want to overtake in the curve" – borrowing one of Matolcsy's signature phrases – "we have to press the gas pedal harder".

Analysts expect the expansionary fiscal policy to remain until the first half of 2022 as the government will continue to unleash a spending binge before the election.

Hungary’s gross debt surged 15pp to 80.4% at end-2020 as the economy contracted by 5% and the budget deficit widened to 9%. The MNB forecasts the debt ratio to decline to 76.8% by end-2021 and to 75% a year later thanks to nominal GDP growth above 10% combined in 2021 and 2022.

Matolcsy has formulated sharp criticisms of the government’s economic policies in recent months. In his latest op-ed piece, he said that significant institutional changes will be required in the structure and functioning of government to avoid getting stuck in a middle-income trap.

A week earlier, he blamed "institutional weaknesses of economic policy" for Hungary's "mediocre" performance compared to regional peers in the region. Matolcsy has also chided the government for the lack of investment in knowledge-intensive industries and focusing rather on "steel and concrete" investments, a criticism widely shared by opposition parties.

In related news, London-based analysts see Hungary’s economic outlook as rosy. Morgan Stanley raised its growth forecast in 2021 to 7%, well above the 6.1% consensus based on stronger-than-expected Q2 GDP and above the 6.2% target by the MNB. Due to the high base, economic growth could decelerate to 3.6% in 2022, which is closer to Hungary’s long-term growth trajectory trends seen before the pandemic.

Standard & Poor's global financial services group, which has recently affirmed its 'BBB/A-2' investment-grade outlook on Hungary's long- and short-term sovereign debt with an unchanged stable outlook, forecasts 6.1% growth in 2021 provided that infections remain low.

Fitch Ratings has also retained its 'BBB' stable outlook on Hungary and forecasts a 6.5% growth in 2021 to slow to 4.8% from 2022-2023. 

 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Turkey’s official inflation – nothing if not a head-scratcher

Moldova’s biggest bank MAIB plans IPO abroad

Turkey posts 2Q GDP surge of 22% but quality of growth fears remain

News

Violent protests mark inauguration of Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro head

Controversial inauguration rocked the country, with supporters of President Milo Djukanovic accusing Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic’s government of sacrificing the security of Montenegrins to serve the Serbian Orthodox Church.

Moldova’s biggest bank MAIB plans IPO abroad

MAIB is already listed on the Moldovan stock exchange, but is eyeing a listing in London, Amsterdam, Warsaw or Bucharest.

Anti-vaxxers storm public broadcaster's office in Ljubljana

Protesters managed to get into the news studio before the police intervened.

Protesters break through police barrier, blockade entrance to Montenegro’s Cetinje

A group of protesters blocked the main road into the historic Montenegrin capital of Cetinje ahead of the controversial inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro.

Romania’s reformist USR-PLUS ready to overthrow its own government

USR-PLUS to work with radical rightwing AUR to bring no-confidence motion against Florin Citu's government.

Violent protests mark inauguration of Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro head
16 hours ago
Moldova’s biggest bank MAIB plans IPO abroad
22 hours ago
Anti-vaxxers storm public broadcaster's office in Ljubljana
22 hours ago
Protesters break through police barrier, blockade entrance to Montenegro’s Cetinje
1 day ago
Romania’s reformist USR-PLUS ready to overthrow its own government
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    7 days ago
  2. The crushing weight of China’s debt burden on Eurasia
    5 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  4. Only tough options for Afghans looking to escape north or west
    7 days ago
  5. Montenegro’s President Djukanovic threatened with impeachment over vow to stop inauguration of Serbian Orthodox cleric
    7 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    7 days ago
  3. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    20 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    18 days ago
  5. Can China tap Afghanistan’s lithium treasure?
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss