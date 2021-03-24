German IT company LeanIX acquires Slovenian-US Cleanshelf

German IT company LeanIX acquires Slovenian-US Cleanshelf
By bne IntelliNews March 24, 2021

German software company LeanIX said on March 24 it has acquired Slovenian-US owned Cleanshelf, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) management provider.

“With the Cleanshelf acquisition, LeanIX is now the first provider in the enterprise architecture industry to offer its customers an out-of-the-box solution for SaaS management,” LeanIX said in the statement.

LeanIX underlined that the market for SaaS tools has expanded dramatically in recent years. 70% of companies are currently investing in SaaS and public cloud offerings and will continue to do so, the company cited a recent survey.

According to the German company, Cleanshelf founder and CEO Dusan Omercevic will drive product development in SaaS management as LeanIX VP product SaaS intelligence and managing director Slovenia.

With the deal, Cleanshelf investor Dawn Capital becomes a shareholder in LeanIX, nine months after LeanIX' $80mn Series D funding round by Goldman Sachs, alongside participation from Insight Partners and DTCP (Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners). 

GP Bullhound was Cleanshelf's exclusive financial advisor. PwC and Mintz were legal advisors to LeanIX.

He will also lead the Slovenian office in Ljubljana, which employs a large part of the previous Cleanshelf development team. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia backs down from Twitter shutdown after the US network allegedly silences opposition voices

Two startup entrepreneurs from Russia aim to revolutionise SME finance in Germany

Russian tip automation start-up acquired by Alfa Bank 18 months after launch

Tech

Robot fleet to be deployed at Croatian Atlantic Grupa' logistics centre

Robots "working side-by-side with people" in Croatian FMCG group's warehouses.

Two startup entrepreneurs from Russia aim to revolutionise SME finance in Germany

Russian-founded startup launches a “4-in-1 finance platform” for SMEs – a solution that automates administration and accounting processes.

Russian tip automation start-up acquired by Alfa Bank 18 months after launch

Alfa-Bank is in the process of acquiring Netmonet, a start-up that uses QR codes to automate tips in restaurants, cafés and beauty salons.

AliExpress Russia invests in regional marketplace KazanExpress

AliExpress Russia, a leading cross-border and domestic e-commerce platform in Russia, has invested in a major regional e-commerce company, KazanExpress, acquiring a 30% stake.

Romanian furniture and home decor e-retailer Vivre to issue €7mn bonds

Romania-based Vivre Deco is one of the largest online home and decor retailers in Central and Eastern Europe.

Robot fleet to be deployed at Croatian Atlantic Grupa' logistics centre
1 day ago
Two startup entrepreneurs from Russia aim to revolutionise SME finance in Germany
2 days ago
Russian tip automation start-up acquired by Alfa Bank 18 months after launch
2 days ago
AliExpress Russia invests in regional marketplace KazanExpress
2 days ago
Romanian furniture and home decor e-retailer Vivre to issue €7mn bonds
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    27 days ago
  2. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    7 days ago
  3. TIM ASH: Is sanctioning Russian sovereign debt such a big deal?
    5 days ago
  4. TURKEY INSIGHT: Frantic defence of lira’s 8.00 line as foreign investors scramble to offload all Turkish papers
    1 day ago
  5. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    16 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    27 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    20 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Why critics are asking if Inner Mongolia is the next Tibet or Xinjiang
    27 days ago
  4. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    16 days ago
  5. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss