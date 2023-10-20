German footwear maker Berkemann aiming to launch production in Uzbekistan

German footwear maker Berkemann is aiming to launch production in Uzbekistan.

The firm’s managing director Thomas Bauerfeind is in Tashkent for the Uzcharmexpo Eurasia 2023 exhibition and trade fair, running from October 18-20. Uzcharmexpo represents manufacturers of leather, footwear, leather goods, fur and wool products. Bauerfeind met with the head of the trade association, Fakhriddin Boboyev, to discuss plans for organising Berkemann’s production in Uzbekistan.

Uzcharmexpo said Berkemann, founded in 1885 in Hamburg, chose Uzbekistan as a country suitable for its foreign production ambitions due to factors such as the availability of raw materials and labour, developed production infrastructure and convenient logistics, as well as the broad government support on offer for foreign investors like the footwear enterprise.

It said the German company would choose a local partner and then master the production of shoe blanks in Uzbekistan before, in a later phase, moving on to the production of finished products.

Bauerfeind was due to hold a series of B2B negotiations and tour several businesses.

Berkemann currently has foreign manufacturing operations in Hungary and Croatia.

It produces premium casual, sports and orthopaedic shoes.