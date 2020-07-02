Four Turkish MPs diagnosed with COVID-19

Four Turkish MPs, one from the governing AKP and three from the pro-Kurdish HDP, have been diagnosed as having coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, according to local media reports.

The parliament was closed from June 25 to June 30 after personnel in different departments of the legislature contracted COVID-19.

It was notable that AKP group deputy chairman Muhammet Emin Dundar attended the gathering on June 30.

The government led by the populist AKP appears determined to act as if there is no virus around while Turkey’s medical association and related bodies have warned that there is no evidence that even the first wave of the outbreak in the country has been defeated.