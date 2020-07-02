Four Turkish MPs diagnosed with COVID-19

Four Turkish MPs diagnosed with COVID-19
An ordinary day in the Turkish parliament. On June 10, an MP of the governing coalition, Olcay Kilavuz, attacked opposition lawmakers.
By bne IntelIiNews July 2, 2020

Four Turkish MPs, one from the governing AKP and three from the pro-Kurdish HDP, have been diagnosed as having coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, according to local media reports.

The parliament was closed from June 25 to June 30 after personnel in different departments of the legislature contracted COVID-19.

It was notable that AKP group deputy chairman Muhammet Emin Dundar attended the gathering on June 30.

The government led by the populist AKP appears determined to act as if there is no virus around while Turkey’s medical association and related bodies have warned that there is no evidence that even the first wave of the outbreak in the country has been defeated.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Turkey seesawing between earthquakes and floods

Turkey has become familiar with a worrying pattern in which it experiences low magnitude earthquakes more frequently than usual. Since last autumn, ... more

France calls on EU states to hold urgent talks on bloc’s future relations with Turkey

The French foreign minister on June 24 called on France’s European Union partners to hold urgent talks on the bloc’s future relations with Turkey. Paris and Ankara have this week exchanged tense ... more

Lufthansa closes German charter arm of SunExpress holiday flights JV with Turkish Airlines

Deutsche Lufthansa is closing the German charter arm of its SunExpress venture with Turkish Airlines that carried German tourists to destinations including Bulgaria and Egypt. The ... more

Most Read

  1. Saakashvili says Russia "way ahead" of Ukraine in making reforms
    5 days ago
  2. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    4 days ago
  3. Letter to Putin exposes campaign against US investor Calvey
    5 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  1. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  3. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    21 days ago
  4. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    18 days ago
  5. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    8 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss