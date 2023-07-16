Euromoney magazine recognised Ardshinbank as the best bank in Armenia

Ardshinbank, the largest service provider in the Armenian financial market, has been honoured with Euromoney magazine's 2023 Award of Excellence, recognising it as "The Best Bank in Armenia". This accolade reflects Ardshinbank's outstanding performance, innovative approaches, and leading position in the country's financial landscape. The Euromoney Awards, an annual celebration of banking excellence and innovation, commend banks that exhibit robust growth, customer-centricity, and strategic vision.

Artak Ananyan, Chairman of the Board of Ardshinbank, expressed his deep appreciation for this recognition. During the awards ceremony held in London, he emphasised the bank's ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge banking services, prioritising customer satisfaction, and fostering investments in Armenia's economy. Ananyan stated, "being acknowledged as the best bank in Armenia by the renowned Euromoney magazine is a tremendous honour for us. This esteemed award is a testament to the unwavering dedication and collaborative efforts of our entire team. We continuously strive to provide innovative financial solutions and cultivate trust with our clients."

Ardshinbank stands out as the sole company in Armenia to have earned ratings from all three major credit rating agencies: Moody's, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch. These ratings are equivalent to the sovereign rating of Armenia, further highlighting the bank's exceptional standing. The bank excels across significant financial indicators, holding a prominent market position regarding common assets, total liabilities, current accounts, customer deposits, and net income.

The bank offers a comprehensive range of services encompassing consumer banking, small and medium-sized business banking, and corporate banking. Additionally, Ardshinbank demonstrates a commitment to sustainable initiatives, including financing "green" projects such as the construction of 14 solar power plants.