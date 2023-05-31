EU and US criticise Poland’s Russia influence law

EU and US criticise Poland’s Russia influence law
The commission's timeframe covers two terms of the centrist government of Civic Platform (PO) headed by Donald Tusk in 2007-2015. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw May 31, 2023

The European Commission and the US State Department have condemned Poland for adopting legislation ostensibly designed to probe Russia’s influence on the country’s internal security but which could be used  to eliminate key opposition figures from running in the election later this year.

The European Commission said it was “very concerned by the adoption of a new law in Poland creating a special committee to investigate Russian influence”.

“This new law raises concerns that it could be used to affect the possibility of individuals to run for public office, without fair trial … The European Commission is currently analysing this new law and will not hesitate to take immediate action as necessary,” the Commission said.

The US State Department said in a statement: “The US government is concerned by the Polish government’s passage of new legislation that could be misused to interfere with Poland’s free and fair elections.” 

“We share the concerns expressed by many observers that this law to create a commission to investigate Russian influence could be used to block the candidacy of opposition politicians without due process,” it added.

“We call on the government of Poland to ensure this law does not preempt voters’ ability to vote for candidate of their choice and that it not be invoked or abused in ways that could affect the perceived legitimacy of elections,” the statement also read.

President Andrzej Duda signed off on the legislation on May 29 after it was passed by his former party Law and Justice (PiS) earlier this week. A political storm has ensued, with PiS officials rushing in to defend the law while the opposition has united in criticising it.

The new law establishes a commission which will have the power to bar individuals from receiving security clearance or “performing functions related to spending public funds” for a period of up to 10 years if the commission determines their decisions were influenced by Russia.

Both sanction types would effectively make it impossible to take up any important government post or even run in elections.

The commission will look at alleged instances of Russian influence that might have taken place between 2007 and 2022. The timeframe covers two terms of the centrist government of Civic Platform (PO) headed by Donald Tusk in 2007-2015.  Tusk later became president of the European Council.

The opposition fears the bill could be an attempt at eliminating Tusk from running in this autumn’s election under trumped-up allegations served up by the commission.

Tusk has been touring Poland for weeks canvassing support ahead of the election due this autumn. Some observers said that the public's perception of PiS targeting Tusk could boost the popularity of him personally and his party.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Clean energy investment is extending its lead over fossil fuels – IEA

Duda says he will sign bill to bar politicians for being under Russian influence

THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Turkish result shows that 'all for one and one for all' is rarely the best tactic to bring down a strongman

News

Hungarian government submits 2024 budget with deficit of 2.9% of GDP

Budget is based on optimistic forecast of 4% economic growth next year and includes halving of windfall taxes on banks, pharmaceutical companies and energy suppliers.

Markets hold breath as Erdogan meets Simsek ‘the orthodox’.

Investors may be encouraged that start could be made on fixing Turkey’s collapsing economy if former finance minister returns to the cabinet. The lira, meanwhile, is back on the slide.

Nato to send 700 more troops to Kosovo after violent clashes

Western diplomats are putting heavy pressure on Pristina and Belgrade to de-escalate the situation in northern Kosovo.

War in Ukraine spills into Russia as drones strike Moscow

The creeping escalation of the war in Ukraine reached a new phase as long-range drones hit residential buildings in Moscow, sending residents fleeing but bringing the fight that has decimated Ukraine home to them.

South Africa grants BRICs summit attendees diplomatic immunity, denies link to Putin's ICC arrest warrant

Pretoria said in a government gazette published on May 29 that such immunity is routinely granted ahead of key events and is not meant to shield anyone in particular.

Hungarian government submits 2024 budget with deficit of 2.9% of GDP
1 hour ago
Markets hold breath as Erdogan meets Simsek ‘the orthodox’.
8 hours ago
Nato to send 700 more troops to Kosovo after violent clashes
11 hours ago
War in Ukraine spills into Russia as drones strike Moscow
14 hours ago
South Africa grants BRICs summit attendees diplomatic immunity, denies link to Putin's ICC arrest warrant
20 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    5 days ago
  2. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    2 days ago
  3. Is Lukashenko dead?
    17 days ago
  4. What really happened to Russia's reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea?
    2 days ago
  5. Lithuania’s ruling coalition and opposition quarrel over what must come first: government resignation or snap elections
    6 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    17 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    5 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    20 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    22 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss